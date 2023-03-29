With The Dirty South, Elroy Floyd’s and other popular night spots, Downtown Angleton already is a hopping place. Well, it’s got some new springs in its step.
The ink is dry on all the permits for Seven Souls Tattoo Studio, and the needles are humming at 117 Myrtle St. It has a giveaway going on to celebrate the opening and plenty of availability for tattoos and piercings as it gets rolling, so people in the county seat looking for some body art should check it out. It is open until midnight most nights.
Next door will be a new pizza place, The Crust, scheduled to open in late April at 113 W. Myrtle St. Its specialty is Neapolitan brick oven pizza style and features a full bar and outdoor dining.
Up the street will be another competitor in Angleton’s java and sweets market as Dunkin’ is moving into the original La Casona space at 1708 N. Velasco St. No timeline has been announced for its opening, but we saw construction workers doing their thing the other day, so it’s definitely a work in progress.
We also heard about a restaurant potentially located near the new La Casona but haven’t been able to nail down any details on that prospect. We’ll let you know when we hear more.
SPECIAL EVENTS
A couple of local favorites will be hosting activities this weekend.
Veterans and their families are invited to a fun night Friday at All Star Pizza, 804 Brazos Park Drive in Clute. It promises fellowship, dinner and a dodgeball tournament.
Mulligans Golf Center also is hosting a free event for families. Everyone is welcome from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an Easter egg hunt, food trucks, local vendors, fun kid activities, prizes, live entertainment and a ball drop.
Both those businesses are known for doing their part for the community, and these events are just another demonstration.
TASTY WAFFLES
I’ve always been in the group that believes ice cream is just a frozen version of what we pour over our Cheerios, so there’s no reason it can’t be part of a complete breakfast. Same with cake, which has the same ingredients as pancakes.
That makes a new business entering Brazoria County a perfect stop for people like me.
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master is spreading from the West Coast across the country, including a Pearland location. Based on the little bit I know about the business, it in no way should be confused with a Waffle House. It is more like waffle heaven.
The menu features original Belgian (liege) waffles covered in varied treats, Hong Kong bubble waffles — they look like giant waffle cones — filled with scoops of ice cream and waffles on sticks. There are 16 flavors of ice cream to choose from, including four vegan varieties.
Shakes also are among the offerings, including the namesake Dolly Llama, a blue concoction featuring Ultimate Cookie Monster ice cream, whole milk, Oreo crumbs, Kinder bars, chocolate sauce and whipped cream. I’d be more inclined toward the Cinnamon Lovers shake with Horchata ice cream whole milk, speculoos, caramel sauce, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and whipped cream.
The grand opening will be at noon Saturday at 3569 Business Center Drive, Suite 140, in Pearland. The first 100 guests in line will receive a free Dolly Llama swag bag of merchandise, and other giveaways and raffles for prizes will take place throughout the day.
NAMESAKE FOSSIL
Wherever they display the skull of a recently named fossil, it better have pristine bathrooms.
Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin’s Jackson School of Geosciences recently published a paper about discovering a beaver skull fossil that lived in Texas about 15 million years ago. It is about 30 percent larger than the beavers seen today.
While that part likely fascinates anthropologists, us regular folks are more likely to be drawn in by the name given to the prehistoric mammal — Anchitheriomys buceei, or A. buceei for short.
That’s right. It’s named after Buc-ee’s, inspired by a billboard for the convenience chain stating, “This is Beaver Country.”
“It just struck me, because I’d been thinking about these fossil beavers,” research associate Steve May told the Dallas Morning News, “and I said, you know, you’re right. This is beaver country, and it’s been beaver country for 22 million years.”
