People have different ways of coping with unfortunate, unexpected events that can hinder a joyful everyday life. Sherri Gordon and her daughters wouldn’t let a life-altering health diagnosis destroy them, instead using it as an opportunity to build a new future.
Gordon, Office Manager Taylor Horak and Kennel Manager Emily Horak are the team behind Come Over Rover, which had its official ribbon-cutting Tuesday at 217 N. Gulf Blvd. in Freeport. As the name implies, it is a boarding facility, doggy daycare and spa that even has dedicated time slots for belly rubs.
Taylor Horak is the member of the family that spurred the creation of the business. Her infant son, Wyatt, developed meningitis and pneumonia last fall and required long-term treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital. His condition left the family in a dire financial situation as Horak couldn’t work and had the added expense of regular trips to Houston on top of her family’s regular rent and bills.
Wyatt, now 10 months old, continues to recover, although he likely has permanent hardships from his illnesses, including hearing, vision and motor skills. He still requires an extra level of care, which would make a rigidly structured work schedule difficult.
“We’ve got hurdles to conquer for sure, but he’s doing good,” Gordon said. “We’ll just have one thing after another as he grows older with his brain injury.”
The family’s answer was to create Come Over Rover to provide a steady income conducive to allowing the family to see that all the children’s needs could be met. It also will benefit local residents whose fur babies want extra attention.
Both of the daughters have a background with caring for animals, Gordon said, making the decision of what type of business to pursue somewhat obvious.
“Taylor, which is the oldest, has always worked. She started Petco in high school and has always worked around dogs,” Gordon said. “My youngest daughter Emily, she as well, in the customer service and how they interact with the animals is why I chose to go this route.”
More than a dozen boarding spots are available at the facility — they use hand-built wooden cages with hog wire that are roomier than standard kennels — and a fenced-in grassy area is out back for dogs to run and play. They accept boarding both for unexpected emergencies and overnight stays, and the building is convenient for plant workers, schools and beachgoers.
Spa services include baths, nail clipping and grinding and de-shedding. Plans are to offer grooming in the future, a service that could come as soon as the next couple weeks, Gordon said.
The long-term aim is for Gordon to take over a lot of the daily tasks Wyatt needs to have handled — such as physical and speech therapy and doctor appointments — while Taylor and Emily Horak operate the business.
“My goal is, and the whole reason I did this … once we do get booked that I can actually set back and let both of my daughters run it and I will be a full-time grandma to Wyatt and help out with him,” Gordon said.
Regular hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 to 11 a.m., and 2 to 5 p.m. weekends. Bally rubs are offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. For rates or to make an appointment, call 979-665-0666 or email comeoverrover1@yahoo.com.
You also can find out more about the business at comeoverroverfreeport.com or www.facebook.com/comeoverroverfreeport.
CHICKEN IN
The Luna family’s plan to open a new chicken-focused restaurant in Angleton became more of a slow-roaster than intended.
When we wrote about the plans for Kick’N Chick’N back in December, plans were to have a soft opening in mid-to-late February. As often is the case, things didn’t quite go according to plan.
The eatery will have its soft opening from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 509 N. Downing St. in the Firestone Shopping Center next to Absolute Fitness. It will be takeout only.
The menu includes the Bird Dog, a chicken tender sandwich, shrimp dogs, chicken nuggets, homemade beer-battered fries, queso mac, queso fries and The Smasher loaded bake potato.
To place an order, call 979-215-6687 or pop in.
FARMERS MARKET
The weekly Peach Street Market is about to get some competition in Angleton.
Tractor Supply Co. at 2916 N. Velasco St. will host a market featuring fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts and candles from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The public is welcome, and the participating vendors are local, according to the store.
“This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food,” said Ashley Keener, manager of the Angleton store. “As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships while supporting the rural lifestyle, and this event allows us to do just that.”
For information, call the Angleton Tractor Supply at 979-848-8855.
