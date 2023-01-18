Brandi Everett wanted to open a food truck for a while, but when it came to what kind of menu it would have, she might have done a little … well, waffling.
The owner/operator of the recently launched Honey B’s Waffles food truck didn’t have the breakfast favorite as her first thought, but it made sense, she told me Tuesday night while flipping waffles outside Gravel Bar in Freeport as daughter Hannah handled the unique toppings.
“I pulled this out of the air, honestly,” she said with a laugh. “I worked out here at Gravel Bar and I saw the food trucks coming through and I thought, what kind of food truck could I open that wouldn’t be a lot of overhead that I could do, and I just came up with waffles. And here we are.”
It took about eight months from when she decided to launch the truck to serving up her first orders, Everett said. While she will consider opening up a brick-and-mortar location if things go well, starting with the food truck — which she bought outright — made the most financial sense. It’s also a good way to find her customers as she moves around to different parts of the county.
Safe to say, even Waffle House can’t match the unique tastes concocted for Honey B’s, offerings put together by sampling some ideas from the Internet with plenty of experimentation, Everett said. The dessert menu includes:
The Shortie Waffles, named for the family’s “angel kitty,” which is a Liege waffle topped with whipped cream, drizzled chocolate and KitKat pieces; the Bedrock Special, a Liege Waffle with Fruity Pebbles drizzled with raspberry and chocolate sauce; and churrolicious, which is sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, topped with whipped cream and strawberries and served with syrup.
For breakfast, there are the more traditional, straightforward waffles, and lunch includes a Monte Cristo and waffle bites topped with jalapeños, bacon crumbles and cheese.
“I started asking people what they might like, and a lot of people said a savory-type thing, and that’s how we got the jalapeño cause I know everybody likes that,” Everett said. “I’d like to add more things, like eventually I want to do cornbread waffles with chili.”
She also will make chicken and waffles a staple, she said, but she needs to make some changes to the kitchen’s fire suppression system before she is able to add that option.
This week’s stops for Honey B’s include from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Bar X Ranch, 7 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brazos Crossing Apartments in Richwood, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at LE Ducros Services on Cook Road in Clute. Even if the special waffles don’t appeal to you, the plain ones are worth stopping to sample. They’re delicious just plain or dipped in syrup.
COFFEE WITH THAT?
Another new food truck venture is taking place West of the Brazos, where Dark Roast Coffee Co. in Sweeny is branching out to grow its business.
The coffee shop has a loyal following among teachers, Sweeny Community Hospital staff and plant workers at its storefront at 119 N. Main St., which opened in fall 2019 just in time for the pandemic. It cleared that significant challenge through a dedicated fan base and an app that allowed it to offer curbside service and delivery.
Owner Natasha Lefear hopes to expand on that based by going mobile while maintaining a brick-and-mortar presence.
“COVID was difficult, to say the least, so finding other ways to potentially bring in more income was the first kind of thought,” Lefear said. “We feel like once folks get in and they try our food and drink our drinks, they love it. It’s just getting to the people and getting to the location where we’ll have more traffic.”
The Taco Loco location up Main Street in Sweeny is one of the places it hopes to build a regular presence in the morning to serve as a breakfast stop, and Lefear is working with a local church that wants to bring the weekly support program it does for West Columbia teachers to Sweeny ISD. Another regular spot will be the TripL RV Park at 4218 FM 2611, she said, and it’s also looking at local festivals.
The food truck doesn’t offer the full menu that can be found in the storefront, but it has a grill to make burgers. That offering will be in addition to hot and cold drinks and sandwiches, Lefear said.
“We can do paninis, we can do breakfast sandwiches, but we are going to abbreviate it a little bit,” she said. “We’ll bring it down to a couple of the favorites.”
Anyone interested in hosting the truck, whether a business or individual, can reach out to Dark Roast Coffee at 979-647-1112 to make arrangements. Lefear said they’re open to setting up at any time the customer would like, even outside the shop’s regular hours.
IT’S A MYSTERY
The sold sign on the former Garcia’s Fruit Stand at 421 W. Plantation Drive next to the spruced-up Nena’s Café in Clute is promising for the site, but what that future might be isn’t certain.
Clute’s economic development agency bought the site in November because of its potential, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
“I can’t formally say what the plan for the property is, other than to say the EDC and city felt it was a strategic piece of property along one of our most traveled streets,” he told me. “We do intend to take the substandard buildings on the site down and are evaluating bids for that purpose currently.”
Whatever the purpose turns out to be, it will be a definite upgrade from the ramshackle structure that sort-of stands there now. The new paint job and sign Nena’s put up next door only makes the old fruitmarket look worse.
ELSEWHERE IN CLUTE
Papa Dogz appears to be getting closer to opening to customers. We called up there Tuesday to talk with owner Angelo Martinez, and he was tied up interviewing prospective employees.
Cooks and cashiers are needed for the restaurant at 707 Dixie Drive in Clute, and hiring and training will be happening very soon, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
BIRTHDAY GRILL
Donna Moser will be celebrating a couple of milestones from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at The Grill inside Gulf Coast Auto Park in Angleton.
Moser has operated the restaurant for 17 years and also will be marking 75 years on this earth. Both are reason to celebrate, she believes, though well-wishers don’t need to bring her any gifts. Their appreciation is plenty.
“This is that little piece of heaven on earth that when people come in, no matter what kind of day they’re having, everything just seems to be right,” Moser told us back in August 2021. “These people all come to eat here because they like good food, and they’re all of the same mindset that they’re polite.”
About 40 menu items, a variety of Southern, Mexican, seafood and more, are rotated or repurposed — for example, grilled chicken can become chicken salad, Moser said. No word on what will be on the menu for Monday’s celebration.
Whether you’re a regular or newcomer to The Grill, Moser would love to see you come out Monday. Everyone is welcome.
