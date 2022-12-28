When Jim and Ryan Luna decided to sell their increasingly popular Lunacy Taco in the summer of 2021, the family patriarch vowed he was out of the retail food business for good. He loved the taco business, but it was a lot of work and his son’s attention had transitioned to his Angleton social club.
Never apparently has an expiration date.
The Lunas, joined by older son Santiago as the general manager, are putting things together to open a new restaurant near the social club, Kick’n Chick’n. It will be in the former AHot restaurant space at 509 N. Downing St.
Plans for the menu have been in flux, but the plan is to offer solely chicken options, Jim Luna said. He compared it to the popular Screamin’ Sam’s Hot Chicken in Houston.
“We’re doing all kinds of variations on chicken,” Jim Luna said. “We’re gonna have our own sauce, our own recipe. We have our own batter that we’ve created. We’ve been working on it in the kitchen for about four months.”
Among the options will be chicken and waffles, a chicken sandwich served on a Hawaiian-style sweet hoagie and chicken on a loaded potato. Mac and cheese and waffle fries will also be on the menu, he said.
He laughed about his earlier decision against going back into food service, saying this opportunity just “fell in our lap.” When his son presented it to him, everything lined up for it to make sense, he said.
“It’s an omen in disguise,” Jim Luna said. “It’s a blessing. Really all we had to do was buy our equipment and create the food that we want to do.”
Work to spruce up the interior is in the offing, with one wall being fully devoted to all things Angleton, he said. It’s already painted purple, but a local artist will add iconic images of the city, such as the water tower and heart, as well as the high school.
The current timeline is for the restaurant to be ready for a soft opening in mid-February, and dine-in, takeout and catering will be available. From the reception it’s been getting, Angleton will be ready for it, Luna said.
“It looks to be promising. We’re getting a lot of feedback from it already, people already wanting to know when we’re going to open,” he said. “We kept a pretty good reputation from Lunacy Taco, so we have a lot of people still following us and I think it’s going to work out really well.”
CHANGE OF CULTURE
Cailyn Anderson, who has become a force in all things Surfside Beach, has moved her Culture Coffee trailer out of the coastal city that is experiencing its annual slow season.
But it doesn’t mean she is abandoning Surfside, she said.
Culture Coffee is serving its custom coffees from the same lot as Taco Loco II, 2501 S. Velasco St. They opened there for the first time Monday, and will operate from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday for the time being, with Sunday being an option if she sees the demand for it.
“Surfside is going through a slow couple months, and we just think it’s best for the business to go where there is a broader section of the community,” Anderson said. “We just wanted to bring Culture Coffee to where the people are.”
It’s a good location, she said, “tacos and coffee for your morning commute.”
Since many of her customers came from Angleton, Lake Jackson and elsewhere inland, Anderson expects to benefit from being more accessible to people in those communities.
“We’re bringing something different than what Wakey Wakey’s and Starbucks have,” she said. “Each coffee shop is different. We’re adding more to the community, giving them more options.”
Among the enticement Culture Coffee offers are a new organic bean brew combining a Honduran and Indonesian blend that provides a clean taste, she said. She also began offering organic energy drinks a few months back, including a Golden Mango Cooler that sounds pretty refreshing as we rebound from the freeze into the mid-70s this week.
As for Surfside Beach, Anderson is a surfer who has no plans to abandon the coastal life. A second trailer is being modified to serve the city with hopes it is ready this spring. She also will remain involved in community events there such as Surf Fest, which benefits her Kaiulani Project for women who have been through domestic violence, female veterans and women living in shelters.
“We’re still going to be a part of the community. I’m a surfer, I’m always going to be a part of Surfside,” Anderson said. “I’m just ready to expand this community a little bit more so we can reach more people, especially with the nonprofit.”
FINAL DAYS
While it will close in four days, people really only have three more opportunities to visit El Chico before it closes at year’s end. That’s because there are no more reservations available for Saturday, the last day the longtime Lake Jackson restaurant will serve customers.
BAKFISH CLOSING UP
In the almost seven years since it opened, BAKFISH Brewing Co. in Pearland built a reputation as a go-to spot for craft brews, trivia and live music. It also has been a big supporter of community events and organizations in the city.
The owners made the difficult decision to close, they announced this week on social media. The last official day will be New Year’s Eve, though it will remain open a couple days into the new year to clear out inventory.
“It has been a rough couple of years here, and we have never made a lot of money. COVID hit us hard. The current inflation is taking its toll on us as well. We don’t see people coming out like they used to,” co-owner Kris Szecsy said in announcing the closure.
The post also points out BAKFISH will have 14 employees looking for new jobs and for businesses in need to consider them, and the owners will provide recommendations.
“We have no regrets in this adventure that we have been on,” Szecsy wrote. “ Very few people get to say that they got a chance to live their dream. We made it almost 7 years and I am proud of that. We have had some of the best employees and have made some friends that I expect to last a lifetime.”
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
This month’s Brazoria County Business Journal will be included in Thursday’s edition of The Facts, and this month’s spotlight is on Angleton.
The story features news of a pizza place in the works for downtown, a new blow-dry bar and hints of other businesses — both local and name-brand — kicking the tires on opening in the city.
