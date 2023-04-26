Even better than getting gifts for your birthday is being able to give things away. That’s how the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council celebrated its 30th year.
The organization broke tradition Thursday evening when it hosted a casual reception instead of its usual more formal luncheon with expert speakers. More a mixer, the official part of the event at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum occupied maybe 15 minutes of the two-hour event.
Speaking from the second floor to the audience below, MEGlobal Site Leader Scott Daigle brought some of his best one-liners and a bunch of big checks to present to good causes. Among the beneficiaries were the GMZ Education and Development Center’s STEM program, Brazosport College, Alvin Community College, United Way of Brazoria County, Brazosport ISD and the Lake Jackson Historical Museum.
“We’re proud of our plants. We’re proud of our people. But one big point of pride we have is what we do in the community, how we interact in the community,” Daigle said.
Listing off some of the way BCPC has connected with the community it serves, Daigle shared that, last year, members of the organization invested more than $3.3 billion, employed 413,000 people and contributed almost 30,000 hours of volunteer work. Last week, the organization announced it would be donated $210,000 for a new playground at Surfside Jetty Park made entirely of recycled plastic material.
After Daigle finished his highlights and announced the organization’s donations, community leaders took turns toasting the importance of the BCPC and its members toward the local economy and providing training and jobs for its young people.
“When Scott talks about the community embracing the petrochemical industry, our community is the petrochemical industry in a large part,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “When we have our petrochemical industry come here, they become part of the community. That’s what makes our community better and stronger. … What we enjoy here in the community is the jobs and the support from the petrochemical industry.”
You can read more about how the petrochemical industry looks out for the community when we highlight its participation in the Responsible Care program for the cover story of Thursday’s Business Journal.
WALMART MAKEOVER
Having a Walmart that’s just a department store without a supermarket attached is unique these days, with about 10 percent as many stores in the classic discount format compared to supercenters. The mega retailer isn’t forgetting about the smaller stores, though.
West Columbia’s Walmart underwent a major renovation and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning. Among the special activities at the event were the unveiling of a West Columbia-themed mural, and donations to Columbia High School, the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce and The Warrior’s Refuge.
The remodel sought to enhance the customer service experience, the company said. Among the improvements are upgraded restrooms, a renovated pharmacy, improved garden center, new fitting rooms, new apparel racks, updated flooring and new signage.
ROLLER ROASTER
We told you back in January that Dark Roast Co., the coffee shop in Sweeny, would be expanding its business model by taking its food and beverages on the road. That plan is now moving forward to spots around the area as Dark Roast Too.
Its first stop is TripL RV Park, 4218 FM 2611 in Brazoria. It will be there from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday each week.
The limited menu includes burgers, boudin, grilled cheese and a turkey or ham panini. Beverages include soda or water, iced latte, cold brew or frappé.
CHICKIN’ OUT
Chick-fil-A in Lake Jackson will be shutting down for a bit as it undergoes renovations. It will have limited menu offerings as its May 3 temporary closure approaches to draw down its inventory.
What will the remodeling entail? They’re not saying publicly, but there is much concern that the playground will be removed in the process.
GREETINGS FROM OHIO
Visiting my home state at the moment, but my niece shared some news recently about a beloved part of my home state following me to Texas.
Barrio, a build-your-own taco business that enjoys a dedicated following in Greater Cleveland, is planning to open its first restaurant this summer in Sugar Land.
The sit-down eatery provides a checklist for customers to fill out, including tortilla type, proteins, veggies and various salsas — the pineapple salsa being particularly awesome. For those bad at decision-making, a regular menu of taco choices is available either as a taco or bowl.
When I first shared the Barrio news with a co-worker, there was no hiding the eye roll. How on earth could a Cleveland taco restaurant be better than a Texas taco restaurant?, they wondered. Trust me. You’ll want to try it.
It’s scheduled to open in June at 18702 University Blvd. in Sugar Land.
