With so much happening here in Brazosport, we haven’t ventured back West of the Brazos much in recent weeks. That isn’t because there hasn’t been much going on — as usual, West Columbia is hopping with new small businesses ready for the small town’s embrace.
Not Forgotten Antique Mall is one of them, and it filled up fast with vendors and shoppers.
Kathy Nichols opened the 3,000-square foot space a couple months back when she looked for a way to occupy some of her time after an unplanned early retirement. Her mother has some health issues, so she gave up her job in Austin and moved back to Brazoria County to help tend to her needs.
Having worked since before she was old enough to drive, retirement proved a bit difficult for her, so she put some thought into how she could both continue to meet her mother’s needs while having an outlet for her own.
“Within about three or four months, I thought I was gonna lose my mind,” Nichols said. “I got to looking and thought there’s got to be something I can do and take care of her and have my cake and eat it too. I always try to find that angle and I usually do.”
Not Forgotten Antique Mall provided that angle, so Nicholas bought the former Christian Center Country Store space at 317 E. Brazos Ave. and started lining up vendors. The store has a space in the back where her mother can stay while the shop is open, so it worked out perfectly for both.
She has more than a dozen now who rent booths within the shop to sell their wares every Thursday through Sunday. Some have upcycled items, such as doors remade into signs, some have antiques or vintage toys while others are regular crafters who put their creative skills to work to make what they sell.
Two vendors in particular are noteworthy as they are putting in the work at a young age to build long-term successes.
“I have one girl, she’s 14-15 years old. She does band, she does FFA, everything in high school, and she makes body butter, body lotion and body scrubs and stuff like that,. She’s doing really good,” Nichols said. “I have another guy who’s going to college, doing a lot of it online and he’s only like 19.
“So for them I give them discounts. I make it a little cheaper for them. Because if they’re willing to work I’m willing to take a cut in pay to help them out. Most teenagers don’t do that anymore. People like that I always help out.”
While Nichols grew up in Brazoria County, she believes the connective spirit and support shown by West Columbia residents and business owners stands apart.
“It’s unbelievable how good everyone has been to me. It totally throws me off. Because, you know, I’m real world. Like in Austin where you have to fight for every step. West Columbia is like stepping back in time when people really cared for each other.”
She especially appreciated the efforts of the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, which hosted a ribbon-cutting where “everybody showed up.” They offer grants for storefront improvements and other programs to benefit businesses like hers.
In return, she hopes Not Forgotten is fitting in with the vibe of the other small businesses and the community.
“It’s just a really good family atmosphere which is why I really wanted,” Nichols said. “You have some antique malls like Alvin where you come, you put your stuff in and you leave. … You get personal service. The people sell their product and they sell themselves. It’s old school.”
AT A STEADY CLIP
Crystal Cee is another new small business owner drawn to West Columbia.
The Houston native’s connection with the town started about seven years ago when her husband started working in Southern Brazoria County and they knew it was where they wanted to make their home. So they bought a house and settled right in.
“I started working there doing housekeeping at night and I thought, ‘You know, I think I like it out here,’” Cee said. “Next thing you know we started looking for a house.”
She didn’t work in West Columbia, though. For the last five years, the licensed cosmetologist commuted to Lake Jackson to cut and style hair. But she has known all 16 years of her work around the chair she had a niche she wanted to follow.
She wanted to be a barber and concentrate on cutting men’s hair.
“When I started doing cosmetology, I worked at a full-service salon and it wasn’t what I expected,” Cee said. “I started getting men requesting me and it really clicked. It was better working with those guys and I haven’t had any issues so far.
“I actually put all of my work and hard effort into that and finally two years ago I said, ‘Why don’t I just go ahead and become a barber? This is what I’ve always wanted to do.’ This is what I always tell everybody, I musta been a barber in a past life because it comes so naturally to me.”
Cee and her husband were ready to venture off on their own, buying some land across from Margarita Jones in West Columbia to open Blue Collar Barber Shop. Cee provided her first haircut Dec. 10, she said.
“It’s really tight-knit. It’s something to get used to considering we’re from the city,” she said. “That was a little different for me. … Everybody just kind of looks out for each other and it’s great.”
For now, men’s cuts and shampoos are the main offerings, though she is looking into bringing in a second barber who could offer additional services such as straight-razor shaves.
The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments are preferred by calling 281-832-4210.
THE HALF OF IT
We long ago gave up being among the idiots who would stand in line on Black Friday ready to elbow our ways to great bargains. The same can’t be said for the day after Christmas, when stores slash their prices to clear out all of the holiday items remaining on their shelves.
As much as supply chain issues affected merchandise deliveries during the year, they’re also cutting into out favorite sport of clearance shopping. Many retailers are cleaned out of their Christmas merchandise — last weekend, our neighborhood Dollar General had already put up its Valentine’s stock because most of its holiday items had been scooped up.
What’s one to do then? Same thing we’ve been encouraging everyone to do since before Thanksgiving — shop local to stock up on Christmas decorations for next year. Our Shop Local Shop Strong campaign is going on past Christmas, so pop into a participating business and you still have a chance at a $25 gift card or a grand prize.
WRITING’S ON THE WALL
The days are winding down for El Chico at Brazos Mall, though. We sat down with some longtime employees and will be sharing their story next week. We’re happy to report most of them will be landing on their feet, including the beloved Nancy Pearson, who will be taking her smile and great spirit to H-E-B.
Facts managers had their weekly meeting at El Chico on Thursday to help bid it farewell. Look for our message among the others written in markers on the wall … and be sure to add your own.
