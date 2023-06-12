Auto-ped
Buy Now

First responders work the scene of an auto-pedestrian collision Monday night in the 1200 block of East Mulberry Street in Angleton.

 MIKE FELIX/The Facts

ANGLETON — Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened just before 9 p.m. today in the 1200 block of East Mulberry Street.

Angleton Police Lt. Cameron Parsons said it is an active investigation and would not provide details about what happened.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.