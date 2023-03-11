RICHWOOD — Six people were sent to the hospital, including two by LifeFlifght helicopter, after a T-bone collision Saturday night in Richwood.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the intersection of Highway 288-B and FM 2004 and left a tan or gray van lying on its side while investigators waited for a crash scene recreation expert to arrive, officers on the scene said.
Preliminary findings point to the driver of a black Buick SUV turning left from Highway 288-B when the van heading south on the highway ran into it on the passenger side, Richwood Police Officer Samantha Stallberg said.
Five people from the Buick went to the hospital, said Officer Nadia Valladares, the Richwood department's senior officer on the scene. The woman driving the Buick said she had a green turn signal when she proceeded into the intersection, but a definitive finding of fault had not been determined in the wreck's initial aftermath, Valladares said.
An Angleton woman in the front passenger seat and a small child seated behind her went by LifeFlight to a Houston hospital because they could not determine the severity of their injuries but were seated at the point of impact, Valladares said.
The driver of the van, a man from Pearland, and three other passengers from the SUV all went by ambulance to St. Luke's Health Brazosport Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
No details on the injuries of each person or their conditions was immediately available.
Officers found no indication alcohol played a role in the collision.
The intersection was expected to remain closed for some time while a Lake Jackson Police Department crash reconstruction specialist assists in the investigation and crews cleaned up the debris.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, Richwood Fire, Clute Fire and EMS and Lake Jackson Fire and EMS all provided assistance to Richwood Police.
The Dow Chemical Co has an opening in Lake Jackson, TX for Sr Research Specialist: Address prblms of tchncl cmplxty, propose innvtve solutns, & dvlp state-of-art tech. PhD rqd. Telecom may be permit. When not telecom, must report to wrkste. To apply email resume to FUSJOBS@dow.com & ref job # 5181326. EOE
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.