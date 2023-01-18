AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott, in his third inaugural address Tuesday, emphasized the legislative session would be centered on the historic budget surplus, “parental rights” in schools and public safety.
Notably, he pitched a focus on infrastructure that included the power grid, after the 2021 winter storm and blackout left millions of Texans in the dark and hundreds dead. Abbott trumpeted grid improvements he successfully pushed in the months after but acknowledged there is more work to do.
In doing so, he aligned himself with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has called the grid a top priority for the session. Abbott, while running for reelection last year, was dismissive of critiques that there were unresolved grid issues and declared it fixed.
“We all know that increased demand is going to be placed on the grid as Texas continues to grow,” Abbott said. “So this session, we will build a grid that powers our state — not for the next four years, but for the next 40 years.”
Abbott enters his third term after a decisive reelection win in November and with big ambitions for the session, which include the “largest property tax cut in the history of the state of Texas,” a promise he repeated in his inaugural address. Abbott also begins his third term as a potential candidate for the White House in 2024, something his aides say he will consider after the legislative session concludes in May.
Patrick was also sworn in for a third term Tuesday morning on the north steps of the Texas Capitol in Austin, on a stage below a massive Texas flag. Both he and Abbott were first elected to their current positions in 2014.
“Governor, we have done it again,” Patrick said to Abbott. “A three-peat.”
Democrats criticized the inauguration as lacking a plan to “address the economic pain Texans are facing,” as the chair of the House Democratic Caucus put it.
“All over this state, families are having difficult conversations around the kitchen table about the rising costs of goods and services,” Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio, said in a statement. “Texas Republicans have controlled this state for nearly thirty years and thirty years later costs for Texas families have never been higher.”
To the contrary, both of the inaugural speeches were dripping with sunny Texas exceptionalism; Abbott declared the state “America’s undisputed economic leader.” And he said that was evident in the massive $33 billion budget surplus, which he stressed “belongs to the taxpayers” in pitching a record property tax cut.
Patrick has been more careful — if not more specific — in making promises on property tax relief. In his speech, he said there would be “billions of dollars” in relief and that leaders would find a way to ensure it is sustainable. He also said the Senate will introduce a budget this week that would increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000, a larger bump than he has previously discussed.
But “the most important thing we can do” this session, Patrick said, is “strengthen the grid,” reiterating his desire to build more natural-gas capacity.
Abbott also addressed infrastructure beyond the power grid, saying lawmakers must improve the state’s roads, water supply and ports.
When it came to schools, Abbott said they should be “for education, not indoctrination” and that they should get “back to teaching our students the fundamentals.” He also plugged school choice, saying parents “deserve the freedom to choose the education that’s best for their child.” In his reelection campaign, Abbott signaled his strongest support yet for vouchers, or allowing public dollars to fund students attending private schools.
“The governor and I are all in on school choice,” Patrick said, acknowledging concerns in rural communities that such a program would undermine their public schools. “To the naysayers that say school choice hurts rural Texas, the governor and I will have a plan to protect those schools financially and to make sure those parents have choice also where they are in a failing school.”
Patrick was perhaps most vocal in doubling down on statements he’s made targeting tenure for public college professors in Texas who teach critical race theory. Patrick first proposed the idea in February of last year.
“I don’t want teachers in our colleges saying America is evil and capitalism is bad and socialism is good. And if that means that some of those professors who teach that don’t want to come to Texas, I’m OK with that,” Patrick said, adding that he wants “professors who love this country, who love this state.”
Abbott also nodded to the fallout from the Uvalde school shooting in May. While Abbott and other Republican leaders have resisted any new gun restrictions, they have focused their proposals since the shooting on securing school buildings, and Abbott said in his speech that he and lawmakers “will not end this session without making schools safer.”
Neither Abbott nor Patrick specifically mentioned the Uvalde shooting in their speeches.
Abbott spent more time discussing cracking down on violent crime in other ways. He called for “mandatory sentences on criminals caught with guns,” generally aligning himself with Patrick, who campaigned on a 10-year minimum sentence for gun-related crimes. Abbott also promoted his aggressive efforts to secure the border under President Joe Biden, suggesting that a related priority for the session will be stopping the “deadly fentanyl pouring across the border.”
