AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott has launched a task force to tackle “street takeovers,” just days after massive crowds turned Austin streets into a playground for chaotic stunts.
Over the weekend, several cars and trucks did burnouts and spun donuts in the middle of various intersections across Austin. In raucous scenes captured on videos that went viral, their tires sent smoke into the crowd and even set some nearby spectators’ clothes on fire. And once the police arrived, some officers had to back away as people threw rocks, bottles and fireworks against their vehicles. One officer was injured in the mayhem, though it was not life-threatening.
Since then, the Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety have arrested and handed at least seven people criminal charges ranging from evading arrest to reckless driving to unlawful possession of a weapon. More people are expected to face charges, according to Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon.
Street takeovers have been seen in other cities, but this incident has caught the attention of top politicians. On Thursday, Abbott announced DPS will work with local law enforcement to investigate and “target the organized crime aspect of the street takeovers with the goal of making arrests and seizing assets, including vehicles and weapons.
“We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas,” he said in a press release. Abbott also decried “foolish attempts by some local officials to defund (police departments),” making a similar dig as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
The task force is slated to pull from DPS divisions: Criminal Investigations, Texas Highway Patrol, and Intelligence and Counterterrorism. But the press release doesn’t specify the amount of funding or personnel that the unit will be allocated. DPS declined The Texas Tribune’s interview request, instead referring back to Abbott’s statement.
The Austin PD also didn’t provide an interview. But communication manager Brandon Jones said in a statement that they “applaud” the task force’s creation.
Street racing and takeovers are not new in Texas. They have surged during the COVID-19 pandemic in cities across the state and the country.
In 2018, the Dallas Police Department formed a street racing task force for its Southwest Division, when the city saw these activities happening frequently. According to DPD Public Information Officer Brian Martinez, the unit’s officers patrol hotspots and respond to calls regarding these activities, while also gathering information on suspected street takeover groups.
In 2020, the unit was expanded citywide. That same year, the city also banned spectating at a racing or takeover event — and doing so could result in a $500 fine.
Dallas police responded to at least 8,441 calls reporting them in 2020, compared to 4,867 the year before, according to The Dallas Morning News. Since then, Martinez noted that street racing and takeover incidents have continued, but they are now mostly taking place outside the city and in the surrounding suburbs instead.
“Takeover events happen on a weekly basis in the DFW area, though few are of the magnitude observed in Austin last weekend,” he said.
