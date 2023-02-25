FREEPORT — Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to the shooting death of 45-year-old Larry Ortiz Jr. in the Treasure Island community last month.
“We have one person that we’re still on the hunt for, but we’re glad we were able to obtain the warrants to arrest these suspects for murder,” Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stahlman said. “You have to keep following the leads you’ve been given and our team has been working around the clock since January 28th to bring this case to a conclusion.”
Reports were not verified until now with official comment, that two females, identified as Alena Nicole Pena Murillo and Anzley Tay Castillo, both 20 years of age, were in the home at the time of the deadly robbery. They fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement, leading to speculation over a “honey trap” scenario in which they assisted the two male and one female who forced their way into the home while displaying firearms.
Two suspects have been identified by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department in a press release as being among those who forced their way into the home — 29-year-old Richard Horn Jr. and 23-year-old Guadalupe Navarro.
On the night of January 28, Ortiz and his family were staying at a house in the 300 block of Ocean Boulevard as part of a quinceanera celebration. Larry Ortiz III and a friend, Lucas Hernandez, had left the residence and returned with Murillo and Castillo. As the four of them were upstairs in a bedroom, the suspects entered the home and demanded money from the men.
“Investigators believe that Larry Ortiz Jr. woke up from the commotion and began to defend Ortiz III and Hernandez from the suspects at which time Larry Ortiz Jr. was shot by one of the suspects. After the shooting, the three suspects and the two females that arrived with Ortiz III and Hernandez left the scene before deputies arrived,” the Sheriff’s Office said in their release.
Information from Ortiz III and Hernandez allowed investigators to identify the two women and the vehicle they had used to flee the scene, which was then used in conjunction with local surveillance footage to obtain further information on both their white Toyota Corolla and the vehicle used by the other suspects.
Beginning with warrants for failing to report a felony involving death for Castillo and tampering with evidence for Murillo, both women were arrested in neighboring counties, at which time their vehicle was also seized. At that time a male with Murillo, Keerston Wilkerson, 21, was identified and released.
On February 5, another warrant was executed in Seguin, which investigators state resulted in evidence being collected in connection with the death.
Through that information, it was determined that Wilkerson was also allegedly involved in the plot to commit the robbery which resulted in Ortiz Jr.’s death.
Multiple warrants were issued for murder, resulting in the arrests of the suspects who had spread throughout the area — Horn in Comal County, Navarro in Guadalupe County, Wilkerson in Fort Bend County and Castillo in Wharton County.
The four suspects are being held on $2 million bail apiece.
Murillo has not been found and is currently being sought, also on an active warrant for murder. The Sheriff’s Office says that she is suspected to be in the Richmond and Rosenberg area.
The office listed nearly a dozen fellow law enforcement agencies which assisted with the investigation, including the local Clute, Lake Jackson and Freeport Police Departments, as well as the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office.
“Our investigators and all of the other agencies involved did an outstanding job. They put in countless hours to put this very complex investigation together. As you can see, it took us outside of Brazoria County, several hundred miles away, and they did an excellent job putting these pieces together to bring about a resolution for the family,” Lt. Ian Patin, public information officer of the Brazoria Sheriff’s Office, said.
Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Murillo are encouraged to call Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1(800)460-2222 to (979)864-2392 to speak to the Sheriff’s Office.
"Law enforcement agencies across Texas have been instrumental in solving this case, as well as the work of our entire Criminal Investigations Division within the Sheriff’s Office. Their effort has been absolutely key," Stahlman said.
