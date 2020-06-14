Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta was “alarmed” to see 42 people reported positive for COVID-19, the highest daily total county officials have seen.
Having 136 tests come back positive in the past five days — including two of the three highest daily totals since the pandemic arrived locally in mid-March — worries Sebesta.
“It’s alarming to see the numbers go up,” Sebesta said. “It makes me wonder what it will look like going forward.”
Weekends are typically lower days for reporting due to reduced staffing, Sebesta said.
“I think people were anxious to get back out and they dropped their guard,” Sebesta said. “From when I go out, mask-wearing has gone down. I just think people have left their guard down. It certainly isn’t good.”
The judge was unsure if the hospitalization has increased since the limited communication over the weekend, Sebesta said.
Any new provisionary changes about reopening the state's economy from the lockdown will come from the governor’s office and not the county office, he said.
Of the highest total, Pearland reported 17 of Sunday’s count, according to county data.
Two women in their 30s, three men in his 30s, two men in their 50s, a man in his 40s, three women in their 20s and two men in their 20s were confirmed residents.
Pearland women in their 30s, 70s, and 40s and a girl younger than 10 were reported as probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Those considered probably for the disease are urged to self-isolate.
Angleton saw six residents added to its numver to contract the virus. A woman in her 30s, a man in his 50s, a teenage girl and boy and two men in their 30s were reported as positive.
Alvin, the second-highest affected city in the county, reported five cases Sunday. A man and woman in their 30s, a man and woman in their 20s and a girl younger than 10 were reported positive.
A Holiday Lakes woman in her 40s, a Brazoria man in his 30s, a Manvel woman in her 50s and a Freeport girl younger than 10 were the lone cases for their respective cities.
A Bonney man and woman in their 60s, a Rosharon woman in her 30s, a Rosharon male teenager and a Lake Jackson man and woman in their 20s also reported positive.
None of Sunday’s reported people were nursing home-related. Zero recoveries were also reported Sunday.
Brazoria County has now reported 906 residents to test positive for COVID-19. More than a quarter of those residents are still actively showing symptoms at 242 with 622 considered recovered and 29 who are probable.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
