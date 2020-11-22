Brazoria County is asking the county’s residents to pay attention to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend in the hopes that people will avoid dangerous behavior that would be conducive to continued COVID-19 spread.
The first three suggestions are the same as they have been — wear a mask, stay at least six feet from people who don’t live with you and regularly and thoroughly wash your hands.
If attending a gathering, the CDC asks that you bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups and utensils, avoid going where food’s prepared or handled, and use single-serve and disposable options.
The county reported 74 new cases Sunday, including 15 probable cases. Overall, the county now shows 13,265 total reported cases, 11,511 recovered, 1,342 active cases, 248 probable and 164 COVID deaths.
Pearland had the most cases Sunday with 20, followed by Alvin at nine, five each for Angleton and Lake Jackson, four in Freeport, three each for Clute and West Columbia, two each for Iowa Colony, Manvel and Surfside Beach, and one each for Brazoria, Brookside Village, Hillcrest Village and Sweeny.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.