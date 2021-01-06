ANGLETON — Brazoria County started the new year with the worst four-day streak since reporting the first COVID-19 case here in mid-March, accumulating 1,128 residents new cases since Saturday.
Tuesday’s 297 reported COVID-19 cases marked the 22nd time the county has reported more than 200 daily cases since December. The county had not seen 200 cases in a single day before Dec. 2, according to county data.
Two more residents — an Angleton man in his 70s and a Sweeny woman in her 80s — died of COVID-related causes, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in a statement.
Pearland led Tuesday’s count with 93 new cases among its residents, followed by 26 Alvin residents, 23 from Angleton, 15 from Lake Jackson, 13 from Manvel, a dozen in Freeport and 11 from Iowa Colony. Seven from Brazoria, five each from West Columbia and Clute, four each from Richwood and Damon, two each from Bonney, Sandy Point and Jones Creek, and one each from Liverpool, Oyster Creek, Bailey Prairie, Brookside Village and Holiday Lakes were included in Tuesday’s report.
Residents in their 30s and 40s were the most affected age groups, accounting for 40 cases each, followed by 33 in their 50s, 25 adolescents, 21 in their 60s, 16 in their 70s and 16 children younger than 10. Six adults 80 and older also accounted for new cases.
Of Tuesday’s new cases, 10 were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and 68 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
County officials also reported 197 recoveries.
With the addition of Tuesday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 21,509 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 4,157 are active and 923 are probable. There have been 16,215 recoveries and 214 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
