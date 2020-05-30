Long-term care facility employees, a long-term care resident and two prison employees were announced to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The county reported 13 new cases Saturday, with one classified as probable.
“I know we had one Windsong Care Center resident, a Laurel Court employee, and an employee at The Colonnades were on today’s list, and two of our cases were also Terrell unit employees,” Sebesta said. “They all live in Pearland.”
The Colonnades is a "180-bed senior community" in Pearland, according to its website. This is the first case linked to the facility.
Sebesta is unsure if the employee at The Colonnades has been at work at any point while infected, he said. The staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Seven Pearland residents tested positive for COVID-19, the county data shows, including one woman in her 70s, two women in their 20s, one man in his 40s, another in his 50s and one in his 60s.
Two Manvel boys between the ages of 10 and 19 tested positive for COVID-19 and one man in his 30s tested positive, according to the data.
Two residents of Iowa Colony, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s also tested positive, as well as a Brookside Village woman in her 20s, according to Brazoria County data.
The county reported six recoveries Saturday.
While newly reported, three of the cases were also listed as recovered by the county, including the two cases listed from Iowa County and one of the woman her 20s from Pearland.
Cases listed as recovered means that they are either no longer or haven’t been exhibiting symptoms, Sebesta said.
“So when you are recovered, it means that you are not exhibiting symptoms, as described in the CDC guidelines in what considers someone as having recovered,” Sebesta said.
The county has had 907 total cases, with 418 remaining active and a total of six probable. The number of people recovered is 471 and 12 people have died from COVID-19 complications.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
