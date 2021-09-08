Three out of the four abortion facilities in San Antonio have temporarily stopped offering the procedure in hopes of avoiding lawsuits from private citizens under Texas’ new restrictive abortion law.
Two abortion clinics and one surgical center, operated by Planned Parenthood of South Texas, paused all abortions starting Sept. 1, when one of the country’s most stringent abortion laws went into effect. The law bans abortions whenever fetal cardiac activity is detected — as early as six weeks into pregnancy, when many don’t know they are pregnant.
In the meantime, the clinics will continue making other reproductive health services available to the more than 1.5 million people living in the city. Alamo City Surgery Center in San Antonio is still performing abortions, according to its website.
Planned Parenthood of South Texas decided to pause abortions in advance of the new law’s implementation, hoping a court would block the provision that allows private citizens to sue providers and others they suspect of providing someone an illegal abortion, said Jeffrey Hons, CEO and president of the organization.
These hopes were dashed when the U.S. Supreme Court denied an emergency appeal from Texas abortion providers to block parts of the new law, Hons said.
“My hope is that the threat of civil lawsuits will somehow become neutralized by the courts, and then we can get about the business of providing whatever care is legally permissible,” Hons said.
He noted if the clinics had to continuously combat lawsuits and prove abortions they performed were legal, it would’ve taken time and money away from other patients.
“We have responsibilities to all of those people, and it was weighing all of that,” he said.
In 2020, the organization’s clinics saw 24,900 individual patients, Hons said, and a majority did not receive an abortion. Instead, they received treatments including birth control, primary care, testing for sexually transmitted diseases and transgender hormone therapy.
Before the new law went into effect, the number of abortion clinics in Texas had already dwindled, falling from 41 in 2008 to 15 in 2020.
These closures further bar access to legal abortions in Texas, compounding with the more than 85 percent of abortions that became illegal when the state implemented the new law, according to advocates and experts.
Some Texans have already flooded abortion clinics out of state, seeking care where laws are less restrictive. But many cannot afford to leave the state, forcing them to carry pregnancies to term or seek out other methods, which could be harmful.
Anti-abortion organizations have considered the shutdowns a win as abortion “should be unthinkable and unnecessary,” said Chelsey Youman, the Texas state director of Human Coalition, a national anti-abortion group.
“Our organizations will continue to advocate for a society where women and their children thrive without abortion,” Youman said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.