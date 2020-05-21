The Texas military will conduct a “deep cleaning” in the Windsong Care Center today, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Along with cleanings, the military will also provide COVID-19 testing for all employees and residents of both Angleton nursing homes — Cypress Woods Care Center and Country Village Care, Sebesta said.
One Windsong employee was among six Pearland residents and 10 people in all announced as testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.
Residents included women in their 60s, 30s and 40s, a teenage girl, a girl younger than 10 and a man in his 50s.
Two Alvin women — one in her 20s and one in her 70s —, a Manvel man in his 40s and an Angleton man in his 30s also tested positive, according to county data.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons were free of any newly-announced COVID-19 cases, according to county data.
No prisoners have been considered recovered due to the lack of communication with TDCJ officials, Sebesta said. Recovery numbers are likely higher than those reported, he said.
“I would think so,” Sebesta said. “They have their own health director though. We get notified and that’s about it.”
The county also reported 12 people to have recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county now has 805 residents to test positive for the virus, with 381 remaining active and 407 recovered. Six were probable cases and 11 have died, according to county numbers.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
County libraries to reopen JUNE 1
Brazoria County libraries will reopen with limitations June 1, according to a news release from the Brazoria County Library System on Wednesday.
Buildings will reopen with reduced occupancy, reduced seating and a limited number of computers to follow distancing guidelines, the release states. Meeting and study rooms will remain closed, while toys, games, puzzles and interactive areas have been removed until further notice. Children’s and teens’ programs, story times, craft activities and book clubs will be online only, the release states.
All 12 library branches will have adjusted hours and will remain closed on Sunday. Curbside pickup will continue from noon to 5 p.m. on days that each branch is open.
All library materials checked out during the shutdown are due back June 5, the release states.
State leaders direct agencies TO CUT budgets
Gov. Greg Abbott, Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick directed state institutions of higher education and agencies to work toward submitting a plan to reduce their budgets by 5 percent.
The three leaders urged agencies and institutions to seek budget-reducing plans for the 2020-2021 biennium in a letter Wednesday. Cost-cutting updates could freeze hiring of positions not related to COVID-19 response, avoiding non-essential administrative spending, travel expenses, and forgoing capital expenditures that can be deferred.
“We are confident that Texas will get back to work and continue leading the nation in job growth, economic innovation, and business creation,” the letter states. “However, it will take months until we know the true extent of the economic ramifications of COVID-19, and how combating this virus will impact state finances. To prepare for this economic shock, we must take action today to ensure that the state can continue providing the essential government services that Texans expect.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.