It looked like Tropical Storm Laura may pose a greater threat to Brazoria County than Hurricane Marco as of Sunday, but officials urge people to prepare now and to be ready.
“Things can change,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “The timeline is gonna be very short and so people need to be prepared to act or hunker down.”
County officials are closely monitoring the tropics and sharing information on their social media pages and their website, he said.
“We’re in a three-call-a-day situation with the National Weather Service and we are closely monitoring the projected tracks of both Marco and Laura,” he said.
The National Weather Service is a “trusted source” that people should pay attention to, and the county is sharing their information on the website as well, Sebesta said.
An update shared by the National Hurricane Center indicated that Marco was crossing the central Gulf of Mexico. Around 4 p.m., Marco’s location was about 395 miles southeast of Lafayette, Louisiana, moving north-northwest at 13 miles per hour, the update stated. While storm surge and hurricane-force winds were expected along portions of the coast, none of the hurricane, tropical storm or storm surge watches or warnings listed in the update were for any part of the Texas coast.
“The majority of the forecast models now keep Marco offshore of the northern Gulf coast for the next few days rather than moving it inland over Louisiana Monday afternoon,” the National Hurricane Center website stated.
The Velasco Drainage District gave notice to Freeport and to the Coast Guard on Friday that they would close the Freeport tidal gate at three feet of tide elevation, Board of Supervisors Chairman George Kidwell said via email Sunday afternoon. In the event of a closure, enough notice should be given to allow boats to come in or to go out, he said.
Hurricane Marco likely would not impact the area much, but Tropical Storm Laura could bring a storm surge of several feet, he said in his email.
The district is monitoring the National Weather Service and Brazoria County Emergency Operations Center bulletins, Kidwell said.
“VDD has activated its Storm Plan,” Kidwell said in his email. “Employees will report on normal work schedule and be on call rest of week for staffing of pump stations.”
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Laura was still situated out in the Caribbean about 50 miles south of Cuba, and moving west northwest at 21 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center stated on its website.
“At this point in time we are in the cone, so everyone needs to be preparing that it might swing far enough west to have a significant impact,” Sebesta said. “People need to be making those preparations now.”
Those preparations include making sure people have their supplies — including water, batteries and a full tank of gas — and know where they’re going if they’re going to evacuate, Sebesta said.
“All of those things that anybody that’s lived on the Gulf Coast during hurricane season knows that they need to be doing,” he said.
Not far from the coast, conditions for Freeport looked better Sunday afternoon than they did Saturday morning, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“But there’s still two events in the Gulf right now that will definitely impact us one way or the other,” Kelty said. “So we will continue to monitor those situations and keep folks alerted as to any threat that might arise.”
It’s important for people to be careful of high tides and rip tides at the beaches over the next few days, Kelty said.
“We’re watching the tides,” he said.
The Freeport Police Department announced Bryan Beach will be closed as of 5 p.m. Sunday in expectation of high tides from Marco entering the gulf and from Laura. The Velasco Drainage District also decided the close the tidal gate at 6 p.m., the statement said.
Surfside Beach officials had not made a decision whether or not to close the beaches, but would meet Monday morning to to decide, Mayor Larry Davison said Sunday evening.
“We’re keeping a real close eye on it,” Davison said. “We’re happy about the first one that moved away from us, and we’ll watch the second one.”
Laura’s landfall is projected to be near the border of Texas and Louisiana, but the cone of possibility includes the Brazoria County area, according to a storm update from the city of Lake Jackson.
“We encourage everyone to pay attention and prepare for arrival of a possible hurricane sometime Wednesday or Thursday,” City Manager Bill Yenne said in the statement. “Remember, Hurricane Ike was a category 2 storm.”
