FREEPORT — An emergency warming center will be available at the Freeport Recreation Center, 803 North Front St., to accommodate 40 people needing to escape the frigid weather conditions forecast for coming days.
The center will open at 7 p.m. today and will continue service until weather conditions improve, Mayor Brooks Bass said.
The center is opening in anticipation of a cold front moving toward the area. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s tonight and Friday night and in the mid-30's by Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Severe weather is expected to arrive Sunday night, with a 60 percent chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely after midnight. and temperatures hovering around freezing.
The city is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide up to 40 cots and a hot meal to every visitor, Bass said.
"It's overnight, but we are not going to be pushing folks out the door during the day," Bass said. "We are going provide books and other things for folks to do while they are there. It's basically open 24/7."
Bass added the center could expand bed capacity if the first night becomes crowded.
For more specific information please contact the Salvation Army of Freeport at 979-233-5420.
Danbury ISD announced Thursday it will switch to remote learning Tuesday in anticipation of icy conditions that morning. Students do not have class Monday because of President's Day.
Elementary and middle school students will be given paper packets which will be due upon their return to school Wednesday, Superintendent Nancy Sandlin said in an email to parents. Failure to return a completed packet will result in an unexcused absence and a grade of 0. Teachers will be available by Google Classroom or Google Voice during the student’s class period if help is needed.
High school students will be expected to attend their classes during their regularly scheduled times.
