LAKE JACKSON — Two more football teammates have been charged with felony aggravated assault in the attack on Brazoswood student Cole Hagan, police announced Tuesday evening.
Ayden Holland, 17, and Logan Huber, 18, both of Lake Jackson are accused of being involved in the attack on Hagan outside a Cherrywood Court home Friday night, a news release from Lt. Roy Welch states.
Reid Alexander Mitchell, 17, of Clute turned himself in to Lake Jackson police Sunday on a warrant and also is charged with aggravated assault. He posted a $20,000 bond and was released later that day, police have said.
Court documents state Holland and Huber convinced Hagan to come outside the house by telling him his truck had been damaged, and that Mitchell then attacked Hagan.
The bonds for Holland and Huber also were set at $20,000, but neither had posted it as of 5 p.m., Welch said. All three of the accused are seniors at Brazoswood; Hagan is a junior.
Hagan, 16, suffered skull fractures and has been in the intensive care unit at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston since the attack, said his brother, Cory. He regained consciousness for the first time Monday and nurses helped him move a few steps around the room, but Cole remains largely unresponsive, his brother said.
The investigation into the attack remains open, Welch said when asked if more arrests are possible.
Conviction for aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
