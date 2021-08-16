LAKE JACKSON — A collision on Highway 288 just north of FM 2004 will keep the northbound lanes closed for several hours, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch said Monday evening.
"We are going to shut it down from 2004 northbound at least for the next couple of hours while we are doing the investigation on a major accident," Welch said. "
Officers ask drivers to use an alternate route if heading north out of Lake Jackson.
Welch did not have any details about the wreck, but it is "believed" to involve a motorcycle and another vehicle, he said. He could not say what time the collision occurred or how long the highway might be closed.
More information about the crash will be released once it is available, Welch said.
