With a second consecutive day of more than 160 new COVID-19 cases announced, hospitals are getting full, Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
“We have been in constant contact with the hospitals, and with the uptick, they are seeing more patients,” Trower said late Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t have an exact number, but I know they are getting full.”
After a challenging Tuesday, CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport had a more manageable day Wednesday, CEO Al Guevara said.
“It was much better,” Guevara said. “It’s day-by-day. We almost don’t want to say anything because we might jinx it.”
Despite the increases, Guevara said the hospital staff is prepared for the worst.
“It is challenging and busy, but nothing catastrophic,” he said. “It will be tough, but we have more staffing resources. We are much better prepared for the influx. We are planning for the worst and hoping for the best.”
CHI St. Luke’s has brought in eight additional nurses with plans of adding eight more within weeks, Guevara said.
The death of a Pearland woman was accompanied by 166 residents announced as testing positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday, Trower said.
The Pearland woman was in her 70s and was not a resident of a nursing home, Trower said.
People in their 70s make up the most of Brazoria County’s fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic, recording 10 of the county’s 24 deaths.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Pearland had the most cases added to its tally Wednesday with 41 residents reported to test positive for the virus, followed by Alvin with 34, according to county data.
Pearland residents included eight women and five men in their 30s, five men and one woman in their 40s, four women and two men in their 50s, four men and one woman in their 20s, women in their 60s and older than 80, three girls and a boy younger than 10, four teenage girls and a teenage boy.
Alvin residents included four men and three women in their 50s, four women and men in her 20s, two women in her 60s and three men in his 70s, two women and one man in their 30s, three teenage girls and one boy, two boys and girls younger than 10 and a woman in her 40s.
Angleton had six women and one man in their 30s, two women and a man in their 50s, two men in their 20s, two teenage boys, two women and a man in his 40s and a man in his 70s report positive.
Iowa Colony had its worst day, reporting 12 residents — four men in their 40s, two women in their 20s, men in their 60s, 20s and 30s, a woman in her 50s and a teenage boy and girl — who tested positive for COVID-19.
Lake Jackson also added a dozen residents to its count with positive test results in three women and two men in their 20s, two men in their 30s, a man and woman in their 50s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s and a teenage girl.
Manvel had two men in their 30s and 40s each, men in their 50s, 70s and 20s and women in their 30s and 40s test positive.
Other residents included two Bailey’s Prairie teenage boys, a Bailey’s Prairie woman in her 40s, Brazoria women in their 20s and 30s, a Brazoria man in his 30s, a Danbury woman in her 40s, a Hillcrest Village woman in her 20s, a Jones Creek woman in her 50s, a Liverpool man in his 50s, two Richwood men in their 20s, a Richwood woman in her 60s, Rosharon men in their 40s and 60s, a teenage girl from West Columbia, Sweeny men in their 20s and 40s, a Sweeny woman in her 20s, a West Columbia man in his 30s, West Columbia women in their 70s and 30s and a teenage boy from West Columbia.
None of Wednesday’s reported cases were nursing home nor Texas Department of Criminal Justice related, Trower said. There also were no probable positives.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
County officials also reported 62 recoveries, bringing the number of recovered residents to 1,526.
Brazoria County now has 1,919 residents with an active case of the novel coronavirus and 19 probable out of 3,488 reported cases, according to county data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Brazosport Cares temporarily closes
The Freeport food pantry will close for at least a week due to staff members potentially being exposed to COVID-19, the organization announced. The pantry will be closed until July 27 so staff can quarantine as a precaution.
“We want to be overly cautious and take time to close down and keep everybody’s health in mind,” Development Associate Nicole Larson said.
Especially with the communities Brazosport Cares serves, they want to keep everyone’s best interest at heart, Larson said.
“I’m very passionate about our community … I feel like it was a very hard decision, it was an emotional decision, but I do feel like it was the best thing for our community,” she said.
The pantry recommended two other places for clients to get needed resources: Brazoria County Dream Center and The Food Basket, both in Clute.
