ANGLETON — With the addition of 96 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazoria County on Sunday, the number of confirmed, active cases eclipsed the number of reported recoveries with 1,167 and 1,091, respectively.
“I’m hoping that the recoveries are gonna follow the cases,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “I’m going to hope that we will have a leveling off and a falling of new cases and a rise in recoveries.
“We just hate having more active cases than we do having recoveries,” he said.
About a fifth of Sunday’s new cases — 21 in all — were in people who are in their 60s or older, with six new cases reported in people who are 80 or older.
County officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 in nursing home residents: one at The Colonnades in Pearland, and two in Country Village Care in Angleton.
Country Village owner Sara Richards confirmed that the facility has six cases, but the county does not report cases until they receive the lab reports, Sebesta said.
“We just don’t have the additional lab reports for those yet,” he said.
The six residents at Country Village Care are doing very well, with only one showing mild symptoms, and are isolated in a special area set up for COVID-19 patients, Richards said.
Officials are unsure of how the virus entered the facility, she said.
“We immediately did a complete testing of our facility and a complete testing of our employees,” she said. “We tested all of our residents first. We put them first.”
Facility staff have been very diligent about doing what they can to keep the virus out of the home, but with the uptick in the community, “unfortunately I think it’s inevitable,” Richards said.
“Even though you do everything right as what we’re doing, there’s still a level of vulnerability that we absolutely have no control over," she said.
None of Sunday’s new cases were tied to prisons or daycares, Sebesta said.
Alvin led the county in new cases on Sunday, with a total of 21 added to the county dashboard. Those cases included one man 80 or older, one man in his 60s, three each in their 40s, 30s and 20s, and one man under 20, as well as two women in their 60s, three in their 40s, two in their 20s, and two women under 20.
Fourteen new cases were reported in Pearland residents Sunday: four men in their 40s, one in his 30s and three in their 20s, in addition to one woman in her 70s, one in her 60s and one in her 50s, one woman in her 30s and two in their 20s. One probable case was also reported in Pearland, in a boy under the age of 10.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The other two probable cases county officials reported were a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 40s, both residents of Lake Jackson.
Confirmed Lake Jackson cases included a man in his 70s, two in their 50s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 20s and a boy under 10 years old. Lake Jackson women reported to have tested positive included two women 80 or older, one woman in her 30s, one in her 20s, a girl younger than 20 and a girl younger than 10.
Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Angleton: one man 80 or older, a man in his 70s, two men in their 50s, one man in his 20s and one under 20. A woman 80 or older was also reported to have tested positive, as was a woman in her 70s, one in her 60s, two in their 50s, one in her 30s and one in her 20s.
In Freeport, five women were reported as positive: one in her 40s, two in their 30s, and two under 20 years old. Five people were also added to Clute’s tally: one man in his 50s, and one man and three women all in their 20s.
West of the Brazos added five people in Brazoria, four in West Columbia, and a Sweeny woman in her 20s. The Brazoria residents included a man in his 70s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 30s, as well as a woman in her 60s and a woman 80 or older. West Columbia’s new cases were contained in a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 20s and one woman under 20.
In Manvel, a man in his 50s, plus three women respectively in their 40s, 50s and 60s were reported to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Rosharon added a man in his 20s and a man under 20, while Iowa Colony’s two new cases were in women — one in her 50s and one under 20. Richwood’s two new cases encompassed a woman under 20 and a boy under 10.
Other residents announced to have tested positive include a man in his 30s in Hillcrest Village, a man in his 60s in Brookside Village, and a Danbury man under 20.
Having a day in the double rather than triple digits is good, but the health department may have cut off early today in order to get their report out, Sebesta said.
“Anything that came in after probably 12:30 or 1 p.m. will go on tomorrow’s count, so we’ll see what tomorrow looks like,” he said.
Monday, island access will not be restricted as it has been Saturday and Sunday. Officials reported a good turnout of families enjoying the beach Saturday, without overcrowding and without any incidents, Sebesta said. The sheriff’s office will assess traffic this evening and at some point at or before midnight, they will remove the barricades restricting island access.
With the additions, a total of 2,312 cases have been reported in Brazoria County, with 1,167 confirmed cases and 1,091 recoveries. Thirty-seven cases are considered probable, and 17 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
