ANGLETON — It took less than an hour for every available appointment slot to receive a dose of the latest shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to be gone Tuesday afternoon.
“All the appointments were taken in about 30, 35 minutes,” Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
The county health department received 1,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine and will administer 1,150 doses, while the remaining 250 will be administered by UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus and Sweeny Community Hospitals, the release states. Because all slots have been filled, no more appointments will be made and no walk-ins are accepted, the release states.
At this time, officials don’t have any confirmation of when they might receive the next allotment of vaccines, Trower said.
“Hopefully soon,” she said.
County officials reported 166 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon. Seven of those are from tests given more than two weeks ago, and 78 of the cases are probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The death of a Clute man in his 60s announced Tuesday brought the overall county fatality count to 251 — a percentage rate of about 0.95. The recovery rate for the virus remains high: 20,675 recoveries of 26,400 total cases factors out to a rate of 78.31 percent.
Newly confirmed cases were reported in Pearland (29), Alvin and Lake Jackson (11 each), Manvel (nine), Freeport (eight), Clute and Brazoria (five each), Angleton (four), Richwood (three), Iowa Colony (two) and Oyster Creek (one).
There were 21 cases reported among those in their 30s; 14 adolescents; 12 for those in their 40s; 11 for those in their 50s; nine for those in their 70s; eight children younger than 10; six each for those in their 20s and 60s; and one for those in their 80s or older.
None of the new cases were linked to senior care facilities or the Brazoria County jail, Trower said in her email.
Brazoria County has had 26,400 cases of COVID-19 reported within its jurisdiction since March 14. There are 4,095 active and 1,379 probable cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
