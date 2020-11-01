ANGLETON — With county and statewide COVID-19 case counts rising, local prisons seem to be avoiding the spike.
In Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons, positives cases are sparse in all county units as there are only two inmates total with active cases.
In Rosharon, Terrell Unit has 10 employees and one inmate with an active case, the Ramsey Unit has one inmate and two employees testing positive, the Darrington unit has four employees and no inmates with active cases, and Stringfellow has only three employees active, according to the TDCJ online data.
Angleton’s Scott Unit has one employee still positive and Brazoria’s Clemens Unit has five employees with active cases. Neither prison has any inmate cases active, according to the data.
Of the 49 cases Brazoria County reported Sunday, seven were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
Sixteen of Sunday’s 49 cases were in Pearland followed by Angleton and Clute with six each.
Five were Alvin residents, three from Iowa Colony, two each from Brazoria and West Columbia and one each from Lake Jackson, Manvel, Freeport, Richwood, Jones Creek, Holiday Lakes and Bailey’s Prairie.
Adolescents were the highest affected age group accounting for 11 of Sundays’ cases. Eight patients each were in their 50s and 30s followed by six in their 20s, five who were younger than 10, three in their 40s and one in their 70s.
None were nursing home or county jail related, Trower said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Zero recoveries were reported, which is typical for Sundays.
County officials have now reported 11,655 residents to test positive for the virus with 766 with active cases of COVID-19 and 10,702 who have recovered.
Thirty-two are probable cases, meaning they are symptomatic and linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19, and 155 residents have died from the virus, according to county data.
Brazoria County also ranks fifteen-most in Texas counties for COVID-19 reports and average 35.31 cases per 1,000 residents, higher than the statewide average of 31.38.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
