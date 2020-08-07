Brazoria County’s COVID-19 cases dipped into what appeared to be a hopeful valley with multiple days of reports of fewer than 100 new infections to start the month. That respite proved short-lived.
The county announced 146 new cases Friday, the most since July 29, when 165 were announced. On the positive side, there were no new deaths and 79 residents deemed recovered.
A unique factor of the new group of cases is the number of younger people among the latest believed to be infected. There were 44 cases among people in their 20s, which far outpaced any other 10-year age group. Of the cases reported Friday, more than 41 percent of them were among people aged 29 years or younger.
There were also 21 cases among people in their 30s, 23 for those in their 40s and 22 for those in their 50s. There were only 18 cases combined for people aged 60 or older.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said there were two reports from local nursing facilities — one employee at Oak Village Healthcare in Lake Jackson and a resident at Tuscany Village in Pearland tested positive.
Among localities, Pearland had the most reports again with 32, followed by Angleton (26), Alvin (22), Freeport (19), Lake Jackson (15) and Clute (11). There were four reports from Sweeny, two each from Brazoria, Holiday Lakes, Liverpool, Manvel and Richwood, and one each from Bonney, Damon, Danbury, Oyster Creek and West Columbia.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
