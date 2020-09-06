Brazoria County reported 42 new coronavirus cases Sunday, following a half-day scheduled prior to Labor Day, though the office will remain open for the holiday.
The Brazoria County Health Department worked a half-day Sunday, County Judge Matt Sebesta said, which led to updates posted earlier than usual to the county's dashboard.
“I do not know if we should expect early results tomorrow, as well, but I know that our health department is for sure working tomorrow,” Sebesta said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Testing options should remain available to those who need it, Sebesta said.
“I know that many, including, for example, Community Health Network, are at least partially closed this weekend,” Sebesta said. “But hospitals should be available to those who need it, though, I’d recommend calling the hospital to enquire about testing prior to showing up, to be sure.”
Anybody experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to go to the ER, UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus spokeswoman Tonya Visor said.
“The ER is always open, 24/7, but if you were to go there, and you were asymptomatic, then you will be directed to make an appointment with the clinic,” Visor said.
Anybody who feels they’ve been exposed, or with any questions, Visor said, is encouraged to call UTMB’s access center at 1-800-917-8906.
“You can call our access center to get screened, or, regardless, should you be concerned in any way, 24/7,” Visor said. “There you can also schedule an appointment for the clinic, which will be open Tuesday.”
Testing at UTMB for anyone asymptomatic can be scheduled as soon as Tuesday, Visor said.
“Tuesday, our regular clinic hours will resume,” Visor said.
Pearland again led the municipality count with 13 new cases. The second-highest number of cases was again reported for Angleton with five new cases, according to the county’s dashboard.
Alvin also again followed with four new cases. Freeport, Manvel and Richwood each had three new cases; and Lake Jackson and Clute had two cases each. Brazoria, Iowa Colony, West Columbia, Jones Creek, Liverpool, Rosharon and Damon each had one new case Sunday.
The highest number of new cases by age group was among people in their 20s (13), followed by people in their 30s (10) and people in their 40s had nine new cases. Four new cases were reported among those in their 70s and three cases were reported in adolescents. One new case was found in a child under 10, as well as in a person in their 50s and a person in their 60s, according to county-provided records.
None of the cases were linked to the state prison system, the county jail or local retirement communities, and no deaths were reported Sunday, Sebesta said. No recoveries were reported Sunday, nor deaths.
Saturday's additions bring the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county to 8,906, with 73 fatalities. Of those, 2,604 remain active and 6,204 are reported recovered. There are 25 cases considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
