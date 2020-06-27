The Facts directed $10,000 this week to ActionS of Brazoria County to help the organization distribute groceries to homebound seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose a local non-profit to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 12 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls was president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board of trustees vote on distribution.
“It’s an incredible gift to be able to help our communities in this way,” Facts Publisher Yvonne Mintz said. “This newspaper is part of Brazoria County, in good times and in bad, and we are invested in its future.”
Past recipients of Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation grants distributed through The Facts include United Way of Brazoria County Hurricane Harvey Long-term Recovery, Buster’s Kids at BACH, True to Life Ministries, the Brazosport College Foundation, Live Oak Clinic and the Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, among many others.
This year publishers were asked to consider giving to organizations impacted by COVID-19, which turned out to be an easy task, since just about every aspect of our economy has been affected.
“The need for ActionS Inc. services increases by the day,” Mintz said. “They went from delivering 5,000 meals a month pre-Covid-19 to almost 12,000 homebound meals per month, with 1,000 grocery boxes in addition to that.”
They also call to check on seniors for whom home isolation can take a toll.
Organizations that received Walls grants via Southern Newspapers Inc. papers in 2020 provide shelter, assist family violence victims, relieve food insecurity, offer healthcare and rescue abandoned animals, among other worthwhile endeavors.
In the past 10 years, the foundation has given almost $3 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, Del Rio, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and Lawton, Oklahoma.
The newspapers themselves also offer matching funds or sponsor local events and activities that benefit the areas they service. Just a few of those sponsored by The Facts include the Brazoria County Fair, the Great Texas Mosquito Festival, Summer at the Center of the Arts and Sciences and the Gathering Place Brain Fair.
“I’m proud to work for a community-first newspaper company,” Mintz said. “We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including job creation, community building, accountability journalism, marketing to help local businesses reach audiences and more. Walls Foundation grants allow us to have a significant impact on non-profits that enrich our community and the efforts of local volunteers.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.