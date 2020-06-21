With record-breaking Sunday numbers and the third-highest new daily COVID-19 case count, Brazoria County reported 52 new positive tests Sunday.
Saturday and Sunday’s case counts totaled 86 coronavirus cases, compared to 56 last weekend and 23 two weekends prior, according to county records. Coronavirus cases in Brazoria County have increased 83 percent since the last week of April.
Pearland topped the daily case counts again with 30 new positive cases reported Sunday. In the city, two girls and six boys between the ages of 10 and 19 tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as three women and two men in their 20s, two women and two men in their 30s, three women and three men in their 40s, three women and two men in their 50s, one woman in her 60s, and a woman over 80 years old.
None of the cases Sunday were connected to nursing homes, Sebesta said.
In Alvin, a girl between the ages of 10 and 19 was reported to have tested positive for the virus, as did a boy under the age of 10. One woman in her 30s, two women in their 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s were also reported positive. A woman in her 40s was reported as probable, meaning that she is symptomatic and connected to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
Angleton cases include a woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s, according to county data.
In Clute, a man in his 20s tested a confirmed positive for the virus, as well as two men in their 40s.
In Manvel, confirmed positive cases included a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s.
More confirmed positive cases include a Brazoria man in his 30s, a Danbury man in his 60s, a Freeport man in his 50s, a man over the age of 80 in Iowa Colony, a Lake Jackson woman in her 30s and a Sweeny man in his 50s.
These case counts do not include positive cases from county-area prisons, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported its results separately since the first week of June.
“We report the current case totals by mid-day, daily, as they come in every day for all residents of Brazoria County, excluding prisons,” Sebesta said. “The numbers are run independently by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, who may then report their results to the Texas Department of State Health Services.”
All non-prison residents testing positive are updated as soon as results come in, Community Health Network Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
“Whenever we do a test we send it to a diagnostic lab who then sends it to the health department, who reports it as soon as they receive those results, even if this would be on the testing center’s day off,” Pabst said.
That is because there is a pandemic happening, she said.
"The first course of action is to get the patient quarantined at home and then begin contact tracing, get whoever needs to be quarantined at home and then get them tested, all as soon as possible," Pabst said.
Since the arrival of the pandemic in Brazoria County, there are 1,215 reported cases, with 466 confirmed active, 48 probable, 687 recovered and 14 deceased.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
