FREEPORT — Brazoria County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for evidence after finding a body in a commercial building in the 500 block of Highway 332.
The sheriff's office went to the business after receiving an online tip that a body might be found there, spokesman Sgt. Anthony Hurse said Saturday afternoon.
“Officers went to the location and they did find a body. It is an active investigation,” Hurse said.
Yellow crime scene tape surrounded the building and investigators remained at the site well into the afternoon. It attracted a lot of attention given it is on the route to Surfside Beach, where a surfing competition and St. Patrick's Day party were planned Saturday.
The sheriff's office declined to release any details about the body, including the person's age or gender. Hurse also did not know what time the department received the tip or the extent of the information it provided, he said.
It also wasn't known whether the person died as a result of a crime or if it was a natural death.
The sheriff's office will release more information after further investigation, Hurse said.
Online property tax records show Shintech purchased the light industrial building in November. Built in 1964, it is the one-time home of Maencor, which left in the early 1990s, according to state business records.
