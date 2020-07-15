Ten Brazoria County jail inmates and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Sheriff Charles Wagner.
Four inmates began showing COVID like symptoms Saturday, Wagner said in the release. Since those inmates had been in contact with 15 fellow inmates that resulted in mass testing, according to the release. Of the 15, 10 were positive carriers for the virus with five tests still pending, the statement said.
Any inmate who exhibited symptoms was immediately isolated and monitored by staff, Wagner said in the release.
This is the first report of an outbreak inside the jail since the pandemic began in mid-March, according to the news release.
The employee who contracted the virus is recovering under home isolation, the release said.
“The health and well-being of the inmates in the custody of the Brazoria County jail as well as that of the staff of the County Jail are of paramount importance to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office,” Wagner said in a statement. “All members of the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office have been working diligently throughout the pandemic to prevent exposure to anyone.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.