ANGLETON — Almost two weeks into the new year, the COVID-19 death toll is at 18 people — an average of 1.38 deaths announced each day.
Brazoria County officials announced three more fatalities Wednesday in relation to the virus — a Pearland woman in her 90s, an Alvin woman in her 70s and a Brazoria woman in her 40s.
The deaths reported so far this year range from the Brazoria woman in her 40s to seven people 80 or older who are from multiple cities. The Brazoria woman’s case is also the oldest reported among the 18 people, as she was reported positive Oct. 13. The most recent among them is an Alvin man in his 70s, who was reported positive Jan. 2 and deceased two days later.
The Department of State Health Services announced 405 new fatalities Wednesday, a toll inflated by a backlog of death certificates, officials said. More than 30,000 Texans have died during the pandemic, second-most in the country.
CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport is seeing a “significant” increase in the number of COVID-19 patients requiring care, interim CEO Jim May said in a written statement.
“In anticipation of potential surges, we have identified locations at our hospital, including three closed COVID units, where we can care for infected patients … while avoiding exposure to the general patient population,” May said in the statement.
CHI St. Luke’s External Communications Director Vanessa Astros declined to give the specific numbers of occupied and available beds in the Lake Jackson facility.
Representatives from UTMB Angleton-Danbury were not immediately available to share their facility’s situation.
Brazoria County officials announced 330 new cases of the virus Wednesday, of which 91 are probable and therefore are not reflected on the county dashboard’s age and area breakdowns. Nineteen cases are linked to tests administered more than two weeks ago, Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in an email.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The largest number of Wednesday’s new cases was reported among Pearland residents (95) — more than twice the number of any other municipality. Alvin had 37 new cases, followed by Angleton (24); Manvel (18); Lake Jackson (17); Freeport (13); Brazoria (eight); Clute (six), Iowa Colony and Sweeny (four each); Richwood, Jones Creek and Holiday Lakes (two each); and Liverpool, Danbury, Brookside Village, Bailey’s Prairie, Oyster Creek and Hillcrest Village (one each).
Forty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported among people in their 20s, one more than people in their 30s. Every other age group also saw multiple new cases: 35 among those in their 40s and in their 50s; 32 cases among adolescents; 22 cases among those in their 60s; 10 cases among children; and two cases among those in their 80s or older.
None of the new cases are connected to senior living facilities or the Brazoria County jail, Trower said in her email.
Officials also reported 233 recoveries, bumping up the recovery total to 17,842 countywide. There have been 23,670 total reported cases of the virus, of which 4,520 are active and 1,083 are probable, while 225 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
