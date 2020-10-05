ANGLETON — While the number of new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday could be counted on one hand, the numbers jumped up to nearly ten times that on Monday as officials reported 44 new positive test results.
Ten of those positive results — more than 20 percent — came from tests administered more than two weeks ago, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
One resident of Laurel Court nursing home in Alvin was included among the new positives. None of the cases were linked to the county jail, and there were no new deaths to report, Trower said.
Pearland was the only municipality to see a double digit report on Monday, with 11 new cases. Closely following Pearland was Lake Jackson with nine cases, and Alvin and Angleton with eight new cases each. Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jones Creek, and Clute, Manvel, Freeport, Iowa Colony, West Columbia and Sweeny each added one new case to their respective tallies.
Each age group saw single digit numbers of new cases Monday. Nine people in their 40s, eight adolescents under the age of 20, seven people in their 20s, six people in their 30s, five people in their 50s, and three people in their 80s or older tested positive for COVID-19. Two new cases each were reported among people in their 60s, 70s, and children younger than 10.
Officials also reported 56 recoveries.
With the addition of the latest numbers, there have been 10,601 cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazoria County. Of those, 9,789 people have recovered — a percentage of more than 92. About 6.3 percent of all cases remain active, at a total of 669. There have been 135 deaths, and eight cases are considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.