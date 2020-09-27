LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport ISD announced late Sunday afternoon the brain-eating amoeba discovered in Lake Jackson’s water system and ensuing boil-water requirement won’t keep schools from opening Monday.
“The safety and security is our top priority for our students and staff. Extra safety measures will be in place at our Lake Jackson campuses, as well as the availability of water bottles for our students and campus employees,” according to a statement from Brazosport ISD. “Please continue to adhere to your campus’ current practices regarding bringing your own water to school. Meal services will not be impacted by the recent guidelines.”
Also Sunday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County.
“The State of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this ameba,” Abbott said in the statement. “I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community.”
Brazosport College also will be fully operational Monday, a news release from the college states. All college facilities, including the May’s Children’s Center, and all college classes, are scheduled to occur as planned, either online, face to face, or in a hybrid/blended format, the release states.
The boil-water advisory, meanwhile, remains in place for Lake Jackson residences and businesses. While the advisory remains, the water system is undergoing a chlorine conversion, a process that occurs twice a year routinely.
“To do this particular conversion, city workers will convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine,” according to a statement Sunday afternoon from Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo. “The conversion began late in the evening on (Saturday) and will continue until chlorine residual levels meet new (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) requirements to ensure the entire system is safe to use.”
The process is to last around 60 days. The water’s taste may change during this time, but according to the city, there are no confirmed health concerns.
Residents can shower and do laundry during the boil notice, but should avoid getting water in their noses.
At the same time, Lake Jackson is activating water usage restrictions under Stage IV of the drought contingency plan. Among the activities prohibited are residential vehicle washing; filling and refilling pools, fountains and spas; operating a water-related recreation facility; watering and irrigation; and all manner of washing and hosing down areas; along with no flushing of gutters or using water for dust control.
The point of distribution for water will be open again from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd. Residents can get one case of water per vehicle.
