ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials reported 94 new positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, and 26 recoveries — a number that County Judge Matt Sebesta thought was low.
“Seemed like the recoveries were a little low today,” he said. “But we’re coming off the weekend, so we’ll just see how the rest of the week shapes up.”
There were no deaths to report on Monday, which "is a good thing," Sebesta said.
The new cases included a resident Cypress Woods Care Center in Angleton and a Brazoria County Jail inmate, he said. Sebesta did not know the age range or gender of either individual, he said.
Pearland saw the greatest number of new cases on Monday with 28 in all. Angleton and Freeport had 14 new cases each, and Lake Jackson added 11 new cases to its tally.
The rest of the communities added single digits to their totals. The largest number of single digit cases was seven in Clute, followed by five in Alvin.
West Columbia and Holiday Lakes each saw three new cases, while Manvel and Brazoria each saw two.
One new case each was reported for Damon, Brookside Village, Sweeny, Iowa Colony and Liverpool, according to county data.
The cases were spread across 15 communities in all, and all age ranges.
Two children under the age of 10 were confirmed to have tested positive, as well as one person 80 or older. Five people in their 70s and eight people in their 60s were included in the county’s report, as were 10 people under the age of 20 and 15 people in their 50s. The highest numbers were in people in their 20s (18), in their 30s (18) and in their 40s (17).
“All confirmed,” Sebesta said of the new cases.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Since March, the county has reported 6,684 cases in all, of which 3,507 are active and 3,097 have recovered. There are 24 probable cases, which are people exhibiting symptoms and linked to others who have tested positive. County data shows that 56 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
