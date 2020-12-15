ANGLETON — Brazoria County, which hadn’t seen as many as 200 cases before this month, smashed through the 300-case barrier Tuesday, eclipsing the previous daily record by nearly 100.
Of the 342 cases, 70 of those came from tests administered over two weeks ago, Brazoria County Spokeswoman Sharon Trower said, which still breaks county records for results from tests administered in the past two weeks, at 272 cases.
“The state’s backlog of cases were from specimens collected back in October, so we’re just now receiving them from the state,” Trower said. “I don’t have any further information as to why they had a backlog of labs.”
Tuesday’s new cases mark the sixth time in 15 days — and third time in five days — the county has had more than 200 cases added to its total. That includes Friday, when the county set its previous record of 244 cases.
The new infections announced daily are from tests usually taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday, including a man in his 50s from Angleton and a woman in her 80s from Clute, Trower said.
“People need to just continue to be vigilant and continue social distancing and wearing masks because we are seeing an increase in cases,” Trower said.
Eight Country Village nursing home residents in Angleton also tested positive for the virus, she said.
Pearland led Tuesday’s confirmed case count with 117 infected residents. Manvel followed with 33 cases, Alvin with 30, Angleton with 27 and Lake Jackson with 14. Nine cases of the virus were found in people in Iowa Colony, West Columbia had eight and Brazoria had seven. Four cases each were found in people in Sweeny and Freeport, and three cases each were found in Holiday Lakes and Clute. Two each were found in people in Richwood, Danbury and Jones Creek, and one each were found in Brookside Village and Surfside.
Residents in their 20s accounted for 50 cases Tuesday, followed by 45 people in their 30s, 43 people in their 40s, 36 adolescents, 27 people in their 60s, 23 people in their 50s, 20 people in their 70s, 14 people under the age of 10 and nine people over the age of 80.
Of the 342 cases reported, 75 of those were probable cases, and 134 recoveries were reported, according to data provided by Trower.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Tuesday’s numbers bring Brazoria County’s COVID-19 case count to 16,745 reported cases, of which 2,598 are active and 682 are probable. There are 13,283 recoveries and 182 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Vehicle registration waiver ending in April
Vehicles with expired vehicle registration will have to renew by April 14, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday.
The most convenient to renew is online, and online renewal is available for up to nine months after the expiration date of a sticker, Texas Department of Motor Vehicles spokesman Adam Shaivitz said.
“Any overdue transactions will have needed to be completed by April 14,” Shivitz said. “The nine months is specific to renewing online.”
If you have not renewed and your sticker has expired, you must renew by April 24, he said.
Safety measures now in place for in-person renewal include requiring wearing a mask upon entering the building, Brazoria County Tax Assessor-Collector Ro’Vin Garrett said.
“There are also hand sanitation stations for those entering the office and there are shields between the customer and the clerk,” Garrett said. “And there is signage requiring each customer to remain socially distanced … But the option is there to renew online.”
People can save a dollar when renewing online, Garrett said.
“And there is really no need to flood the tax office, especially right now. If you have it expired you have until April to get it done,” Garrett said. “Also don’t forget you have to have the safety inspection and the safety inspection cannot be more than 90 days old … don’t forget to bring your documentation that you passed the inspection.”
Title transfers also should be completed by April 14.
“If you were driving around a vehicle that you were waiting to transfer the title on, you need to have that title transferred by that April 14 deadline, or you will be charged a penalty for a late transfer,” Garrett said. “You cannot transfer a title online. If you have all of your paperwork in order, you can transfer it by mail, otherwise it has to be done in-person.”
Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards also need to be completed by spring.
“If you have a 30-day temporary permit that is expired, you need to get that renewed before April 14 as well,” Garrett said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.