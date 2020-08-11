Brazoria County has not seen its number of active cases drop since July 22, a rare day when the county saw 14 more recoveries than new cases. Since then, there have been almost 100 more recoveries than new confirmed tests, according to county data.
“We’re just daily watching the numbers, still hoping for the best at this point,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The gap between new cases and recoveries is starting to spread again after shrinking in the early days of August. New infections have outpaced recoveries this week as the number of active cases reached 3,539 with 119 added Tuesday.
Five nursing home employees and three residents were among those newly testing positive for the coronavirus, Sebesta said.
“Creekside Village Nursing Home reported five employees with the virus,” he said. “And there were two Cypress Woods residents in Angleton and one K’s Place resident near Danbury.”
One TDCJ employee tested positive for the virus, he said.
“There were also no deaths and no probables,” Sebesta said. “And there were 87 recoveries.”
The county now reports 3,184 cumulative recovered, 56 cumulative deceased, 23 cumulative probable and 6,802 overall cases since the start of the pandemic.
Alvin generated the most new positive cases with 24, followed by Pearland and Freeport with 19 each, 14 in Lake Jackson, 12 in Angleton, 11 in Clute, and five each in Manvel and Richwood.
Three coronavirus positive cases reside in West Columbia, two in Liverpool, and one each in Brazoria, Bailey’s Prairie, Sandy Point, Sweeny and Danbury.
Most cases by age range came from people in their 20s, of which there were 31, followed by 20 people in their 30s, 19 people in their 40s, 15 in their 50s, 12 adolescents, nine people in their 60s, five people in their 70s and four each aged 80 or older and younger than 10.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
