As coronavirus cases reduced to 67 new cases Saturday, local officials urged people to continue social distancing to prevent potential spikes after the Labor Day weekend.
“My recommendations are the same that have been coming out since early March and early April, that folks need to, still, socially distance, wear a mask, be careful and practice good hygiene,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “And I know that we are getting tired of hearing about this since the end of March, but just because it’s a holiday weekend, it’s not time to let your guard down.”
Community Health Network will have its in-person testing sites closed for Labor Day, it will provide medical virtual visits Sunday and Monday, spokeswoman Penny Pabst said.
“We’ll have virtual screenings available so they can come in to get tested as soon as Tuesday if needed,” Pabst said. “We’ll be able to accommodate people with a medical provider, one of our Community Health Network providers, on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
Front-line providers who believe they might have been exposed to the virus can be tested Sunday or Monday, she said.
“We have accommodations to deliver that day, at any hour; we will do our very best,” Pabst said. “We know what kind of a job they are doing, putting themselves at risk.”
Network officials felt that because of decreased demand for testing, that they could safely close their in-person testing on Labor Day, Pabst said, though she also urges people to not let their guard down from the virus.
“You know, our testing numbers have gone down so much that we felt that it was safe that we should so that, close on this holiday,” Pabst said. “But we are still concerned that people will want to get together with their family and friends, and it’s so critical to keep wearing masks and to keep using hand sanitizer and to ensure that if you have symptoms that you don’t expose yourself to others.”
Just do the right thing, she said.
“You have to protect each other and take care of each other,” Pabst said. “For one, our chief medical officer, Dr. Yvette Poindexter, is continuously advising us to follow CDC recommendations, meaning we cannot let our guards down yet.”
Pearland again led the municipality count with 26 new cases. The second-highest number of cases was reported for Angleton (11), according to the county’s dashboard.
Alvin had five new cases, Manvel had four new cases and Freeport and Brazoria had three new cases each. Lake Jackson, Clute, West Columbia and Brookside Village had two new cases each. Iowa Colony, Richwood, Sweeny, Jones Creek, Liverpool, Danbury and Bonney each saw one new case Saturday.
The highest number of new cases by age group was among people in their 50s (12), followed by people in their 20s and 30s (11) and people in their 40s (10). Six new cases were reported among adolescents and seven cases were reported in people in their 60s. Four new cases each were found in children under 10 and in people in their 70s, as well as two people in their 80s, according to county-provided records.
None of the cases were linked to the county jail or local retirement communities, and no deaths were reported Saturday, Sebesta said. One state prison employee was reported with the virus.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Officials also reported 248 recoveries Saturday.
Saturday's additions bring the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county to 8,864, with 73 fatalities. Of those, 2,562 remain active and 2,604 are reported recovered. There are 25 cases considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.