ANGLETON — There is a definite increase in the testing and number of positive COVID-19 cases in the last weeks, Community Health Network Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said. As a result, CHN intends on reopening its testing at the Angleton fairgrounds early next week.
Friday, Brazoria County reported the most daily positive cases since the pandemic began. There were 244 new cases Friday, along with 115 recoveries and 77 probable cases, while 27 of the 244 cases are from tests that are more than two weeks old. The cases include one resident of Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation and one resident of Windsong Care Center, both of which are in Pearland.
“We’re seeing the surge happen again,” Pabst said. “We’re going to ramp up our testing as a result. We’re opening back up the Angleton … fairgrounds. Last week and this week, we’ve hired additional testers — just clinic staff to do testing, and we’re hiring two to three new staff to work at our Angleton fairgrounds site just to do testing.”
Community Health Network is also beefing up its communications center to respond to more testing requests, Pabst said.
Exact dates and times for the reopening have not been released, but plans are to test at the fairgrounds for three or four days a week for the next few weeks.
Pearland led municipalities amid the 167 confirmed cases with 54 cases, followed by Lake Jackson with 23, Angleton with 22, 15 in Manvel, 13 in Alvin, and 11 in West Columbia. There were seven cases in Brazoria, four each in Damon and Sweeny, three in Iowa Colony, two each in Freeport, Holiday Lakes and Oyster Creek, and one each in Clute, Danbury, Jones Creek, Liverpool and Richwood.
Among age groups, there were 37 cases among people in their 40s, 31 among those in their 20s, 28 for people aged 10-19 years old, 23 among those in their 30s, 22 for people in their 50s, 16 among those in their 60s, four cases among children aged 9 years and younger, and three each for people in their 70s and older than 80.
The county has seen 15,935 cases of coronavirus since mid-March, with 2,260 remaining active and 599 probable. There are 12,896 people who have recovered and 180 people have died.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
