ANGLETON — Less than a week after the Angleton shut down city government for a day to allow for a thorough cleaning of City Hall and other city properties, the city sent out a message Sunday evening announcing closure of City Hall for the entirety of the week.
City hall will be closed Monday through Friday.
According to an announcement by the city, the second closure is because of “contact tracing and potential COVID-19 exposure of staff.”
Angleton Municipal Court will operate Monday through Wednesday before closing for Thanksgiving.
“Since March, we have strived to balance the need for city services while ensuring our citizens’ and employees’ safety,” the city said in the announcement. “We are committed to considering both these things before making any decision."
