ANGLETON — In a report of 244 new cases of COVID-19, more than a third of cases are more than two weeks old because of a communication failure between Angleton ER and Brazoria County.
The county stopped processing case information from the standalone ER in late September, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“We just discovered that, and so we just had a bunch of old cases dumped on us from them,” Sebesta said Friday evening.
Angleton ER Lab Manager Juan Saldivar said the facility did not stop reporting COVID-19 test results to the county but sent them via fax.
“In speaking with the county, they’ve had some issues on their end with the fax machine,” Saldivar said. “Once they called up here and let us know they had an issue, we were able to give them all the information they needed immediately.”
Ninety-six of the 244 cases reported Friday, or 39.34 percent, are more than two weeks old, according to an email from county spokeswoman Sharon Trower. Friday’s report also included 100 probable cases, she said in her email.
“They just sent all these cases over to us in the last day or two,” Sebesta said.
Angleton ER is reporting COVID-19 test results to the county via email now so Saldivar can get confirmation they’re being received, he said.
“Just like other agencies that are doing testing are reporting, it is their responsibility to report positive cases,” Sebesta said. “It’s a state requirement that they report those cases. … Once we get a case, we try to report it in 24 hours once we’re notified.”
County officials discovered the lag in reporting after a county employee mentioned to Sebesta that nobody had called his wife or his son to do contact tracing, and they were already recovered, Sebesta said. When Sebesta spoke to the health department, he was told the wife and son were not on the county’s list of cases, he said.
“So I called the county employee because he had been contacted, and I asked him, ‘Where did you test?’ and he said, ‘I tested at UTMB,’” Sebesta said. “I said, ‘Where did your son test and where did your wife test?’ and they both had tested at Angleton ER, and so that is when we reached out to find out, ‘Why don’t we have these cases?’”
Angleton ER officials were unaware the county was not receiving their faxes, Saldivar said. They have also been reporting results directly to the state through a file transfer protocol on the Department of State Health Services website, he said.
“We don’t want anyone to ever think we’re not reporting something,” he said. “Reporting is not voluntary.”
There is already a delay from the time somebody is exposed to getting tested, to getting the test results, to having those results reported, Sebesta said.
“I would expect that anybody out there that is doing testing — my expectation is that they will report those in a very timely manner,” he said. “We will continue to put the numbers out when we get them.”
Officials reported 79 recoveries Friday, and two cases were transferred out of county jurisdiction, Trower said in her email. Friday’s report did not include any deaths or any cases linked to nursing homes to the county jail, she said.
For the confirmed cases, among municipalities, Angleton and Pearland each saw 26 cases, which was the greatest number listed Friday on the county dashboard, followed by 21 cases in Lake Jackson, 13 in Alvin, 10 in Manvel, nine in West Columbia, eight in Iowa Colony, seven in Clute, six in Brazoria, four each in Sweeny and Freeport, three each in Richwood and Danbury, and one each in Brookside Village, Damon, Holiday Lakes and Bonney.
Among age ranges, the greatest number was 34 cases reported among people in their 40s, followed by 28 cases among those in their 30s, 20 among those in their 60s, 19 among those in their 20s, 17 among those in their 50s, 16 among adolescents, and five among those in their 70s. There were three new cases among children and two among those in their 80s, according to the county dashboard.
With the addition of Friday’s numbers, Brazoria County has had 14,877 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 2,019 are active and 541 are probable. There have been 12,147 recoveries and 177 fatalities.
With the numbers being up within the last week, Sebesta urged caution.
“Folks need to be careful with their exposures,” he said. “They need to socially distance, they need to wear masks when needed and do the things they know to do to slow down the spread of this, until the vaccines are approved and readily available to the public.”
