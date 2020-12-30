Brazosport ISD employees can receive the COVID-19 vaccine early next year, officials announced.
“Community Health Network notified BISD that they will provide COVID vaccinations for BISD staff at their Freeport and Pearland locations,” Superintendent Danny Massey said via text message Tuesday. “Staff can register and be placed in an order or line based on priority levels and availability of the vaccine.”
Vaccines will be provided at no cost to the district, he said. He did not know whether it would be the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, he said.
Columbia-Brazoria and Angleton ISDs have not been presented with the same opportunity, officials said.
Sweeny ISD is not providing a vaccine to staff members at this time, Superintendent Tory Hill said via text.
“We hope to be able to do so in the future,” he said.
Brazoswood High School librarian Rachael Welsh is excited for the chance to be vaccinated and registered the moment she received the email about signing up, she said. The registration confirmation gave Jan. 29 as a date, but she will receive a call to make an appointment with Community Health Network, she said.
Community Health Network officials were not immediately available for comment.
“I knew the educators were gonna be pretty high up in the phasing of the vaccine,” Welsh said. “I’m just really grateful that we are considered essential … and (are) able to get it so quickly.”
Residents and staff members of Country Village Care in Angleton — who are included in one of the state’s first phases for vaccine distribution — began receiving the vaccine Tuesday.
“Everybody is very excited about this historical moment,” facility owner Sara Richards said. “We have one little lady that said, ‘I put my best red dress on for this shot.’”
Every resident who chose to receive the Pfizer vaccine — at no cost — was very pumped up, she said.
Some staff members were more hesitant to make the decision, but 10 decided right then and there they would take it, and will get the shot Jan. 19, Richards said. Because the vaccine must be administered in two doses 21 days apart, those who took it Tuesday will receive the second dose then, and there will be a third date later, she said.
“We’re doing a little bit over one-third of our population today,” Richards said.
There is about 300 staff members and residents in the facility, she said.
“We feel blessed and grateful that our elderly and our staff are getting this COVID vaccine early on,” Richards said. “It will help us do a better job of protecting the most vulnerable populations, which are our seniors.”
Welsh lives with her parents, who are older, so receiving the vaccine through Community Health Network will provide some peace of mind, she said.
“My dad is in his 70s and he has Parkinson’s, so it’s been very stressful for me just going to work every day,” she said.
While she feels safe at work because of the precautions in place, she changes clothes in the garage before going inside whenever she gets home, she said. She has not been inside a restaurant or a store, and has picked up groceries via curbside since March, she said.
“I really miss Target,” she said with a laugh.
She also misses being able to see people socially, and being able to hug her students, she said.
“You get so close with your students that to not be able to hug them is sometimes really hard, because they’re going through the same stresses and issues that we are,” Welsh said. “Everybody needs human contact.”
Both of Welsh’s parents are very excited for her to receive the vaccine, and jealous, she said with a laugh.
“It was really great getting this news right before the new year, to have that renewed hope going into 2021 that there is hope on the horizon and that it is going to be a better year,” Welsh said.
