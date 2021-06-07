ANGLETON — The driver of a small gas truck died and a passenger received minor injuries after the vehicle rolled over about 7:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 288 southbound just north of the Highway 288-B exit.
Preliminary investigation points to a “tire malfunction” as the cause of the single-vehicle crash, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said. The tire blew out and caused the truck to turn sharply left, hit a guardrail and roll over, according to the preliminary report, Woodard said.
Both occupants of the truck were wearing seat belts.
The truck’s driver, 67-year-old Gerald Fisher of Rosharon, was pronounced dead at the scene, Woodard said. The 39-year-old passenger, whose name was not released, escaped with injuries that did not appear serious, and he was not taken to the hospital, Woodard said.
“It’s looking like just a tragic accident,” he said.
The tanker was hauling fuel at the time of the crash, but it did not ignite during the rollover, Woodard said. When rescue crews attempted to move the truck, a small fire occurred but fire crews quickly extinguished it.
Southbound traffic on Highway 288 remained blocked for several hours while investigators pieced together what happened. The investigation continued late Monday night.
The Angleton Fire Department and Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office were the first agencies to respond to the crash. DPS is leading the investigation.
