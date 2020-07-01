Two-fifths of Wednesday's 70 newly-announced COVID-19 cases are from Pearland, but a nursing home resident and employees in Clute and Lake Jackson also contributed to the number.
Three employees of Carriage Inn in Lake Jackson, which had yet to report any COVID-19 cases before Wednesday, tested positive for the virus, County Judge Matt Sebesta said. He did not report any Carriage Inn residents to have tested positive.
A resident of Creekside Village Healthcare in Clute and a resident of Tuscany Village in Pearland also were announced to have tested positive Wednesday, Sebesta said.
A Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee is also included in Wednesday's count, he said.
Of the 70 new cases, 28 are in Pearland residents, according to county data. The Pearland residents range in age from 10 to older than 80 years old, the data shows.
In Alvin, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s tested positive for the virus, according to county data. A man and a woman in their 30s tested positive for the virus in Freeport, as well as a man and a woman of the same age range in Iowa Colony. One man from Jones Creek in his 40s tested positive for the virus, according to county data.
Seven confirmed cases were reported in Angleton, including people ranging from the ages of 10 and over 80 years old.
Six confirmed cases were reported in Clute, including men and women ranging from the ages of younger than 10 to 49.
Lake Jackson reported 10 new cases, including children younger than 10 to and a man older than 80. Two of those cases were probable, according to county data, meaning they are in people who are symptomatic and connected to a confirmed case of COVID-19, usually by living in the same household.
Three confirmed cases and one probable case was reported from Manvel, ranging from the ages of 10 to 59 years old.
Wednesday’s case count included 54 recoveries and 998 recoveries overall. There are 850 active, 17 are deceased and 38 are probable. There have been 1,903 cases reported by the county since the start of the pandemic.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.