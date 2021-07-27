ANGLETON — Brazoria County has more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time since May 12 after adding 351 new infections over the most recent three-day reporting period.
The 351 cases cover Saturday through Monday since the Brazoria County Health Department does not provide updates over the weekend. With just 53 recoveries announced, the number of active cases reached 1,040, continuing a steady climb that began July 1, when the number fell to 400.
The rise of the delta variant of the novel coronavirus is a main factor in the reversal of what had been a monthslong decline in active infections, county health officials said.
So is the significant drop in the number of county residents being vaccinated against the disease, said Beth Reimschissel, administrator and associate chief nursing and patient care officer at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus.
“The high volume of positive cases requiring hospitalization have already put a stress on bed capacity in hospitals across our region, and vaccinations may be more important now than ever,” she said. “We still do offer COVID-19 vaccination locally at the UTMB Angleton Danbury campus clinics, as well as across our UTMB system.”
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson varieties of the vaccine are available at health providers and pharmacies across Brazoria County, including many on a walk-in basis.
“The Brazoria County Health Department is providing COVID-19 vaccines at all four health clinics,” the department said in a statement. “Those wanting a vaccine can make an appointment online or call one of the Health Clinics to make an appointment.”
The number of cases among children is up significantly, with the 248 reported active Monday among those 19 and younger accounting for almost a quarter of the total number. Those 60 and older, who made up the bulk of cases earlier during the pandemic, accounted for just 133 cases Monday.
Brazoria County has a full vaccination rate of 58.35 percent among residents 12 and older, the Texas Department of State Health Services tracker shows. That trails the statewide rate of 60.79 percent.
The Delta variant of the COVID virus has spread rapidly in the region, according to a UTMB news release, raising new concerns about a fresh wave of the disease. In the last week, the number of COVID patients in UTMB hospitals has almost doubled, according to a news release.
“We have seen a worrying increase in the number of COVID patients across all of our hospitals,” Dr. Gulshan Sharma, UTMB’s chief medical and clinical innovation officer, said in the news release. “We as doctors and nurses have seen this before and we know how to best treat our patients, but we need our community to help us as well. We need everyone to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet, to get tested if they feel sick and to wear a mask in indoor spaces.”
Gov. Greg Abbott has no plans to institute a fresh mask mandate or implement other restrictions to curb the surge in cases, saying it is up to a person to take responsibility for their own decisions.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
