ANGLETON — Frontline essential workers and the elderly will get next dibs to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, the Center for Disease Prevention and Control announced Sunday.
The agency prioritized first responders, teachers, grocery workers and people aged 75 and older as part of Phase 1b, according to the CDC.
The first phase, 1a, focused on vaccinating frontline health care workers and people in long-term care facilities.
The announcement came as Brazoria County returned to triple-figures with 207 confirmed cases, according to county data.
Pearland led Sunday’s count with 65 residents catching the illness, followed by 27 Alvin residents, 23 from Angleton, 20 from Lake Jackson, 13 in Manvel and 11 in Clute. Nine from Freeport, six each from Brazoria, West Columbia and Iowa Colony, four each from Richwood and Jones Creek and one from Liverpool also tested positive for the virus.
Residents in their 40s were the most affected amongst age groups accounting for 35 cases, followed by 30 each in their 30s and 50s, 29 each in their teens and 20s, 22 in their 60s and 10 in their 70s. Seven children younger than 10 and three older than 80 also reported positive.
As is typical for the county, no recoveries were reported Sunday. There were also no deaths, nursing home or jail cases to report, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
Of Sunday’s new cases, 18 were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and 12 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
With the addition of Sunday’s numbers, Brazoria County has had 17,893 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 3,038 are active and 830 are probable. There have been 13,835 recoveries and 190 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
