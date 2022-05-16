breaking news alert

ANGLETON — Residents of an Angleton apartment complex have been told to shelter in place because of a natural gas leak.

The recommendation applies to 301 Cannan Drive, which is the Cambridge Apartments, and the 1800 block of North Valderas Street, he said.

A contract crew digging to install a line hit the gas line at about 3 p.m. Cannan Drive, Angleton Police Chief Lupe Valdez said.

CenterPoint crews are in the process of shutting off the gas, Valdez said. The shelter-in-place order will remain active until they do, he said.

Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.

