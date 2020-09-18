Loved ones can soon have physical contact with nursing home residents for the first time since March, according to new Texas Health and Human Services guidelines released Thursday.
“We are absolutely ecstatic about the change, of course, a little nervous because we’re doing our best to protect our elders,” said Sara Richards, owner of Country Village Care in Angleton.
The staff and residents cried tears of joy after Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement, she said.
The new rules will allow two designated “essential family caregivers” to go inside a nursing, assisted-living or intermediate-care facility and resident’s room for a scheduled visit, according to a news release. These caregivers will not have to maintain physical distancing, but only one caregiver can visit at a time, the release states.
The resident or a legal representative can designate up to two caregivers, who can be anyone including family or friends, according to the release. The resident cannot have COVID-19. The facility will have to train the visitors, who must use proper personal protective equipment and test negative for COVID-19 within 14 days before an initial visit, the release states.
County Village will train these visitors on infection control procedures within the building, which is much different than walking into a store, Richards said. The staff feels it remains on their shoulders to ensure the families get proper training and can safely come inside, she said.
County Village residents have always been in a home away from home, so staff steps into a family-like role, Richards said. When the pandemic began, that responsibility became greater, she said.
“Nothing can replace family,” Richards said.
For general visitors, the updated emergency rules will allow approved nursing facilities to schedule indoor visitation with the use of plexiglass safety barriers, and physical contact between residents and general visitors is not permitted, according to the release.
Long-term care facilities that have residents without COVID-19 but also have dedicated COVID-19 isolation units will be eligible for outdoor and indoor general visitation with plexiglass barriers, the release states. These visits will only be outdoors.
Abbott also announced Thursday that businesses — including gyms, restaurants, office buildings and stores — that were operating at 50 percent capacity can increase to 75 percent capacity. Bars remain closed.
DATA OUTAGE KEEPS DAILY COUNTY LOW
Meanwhile, a major data provider outage and continued lab backlog contributed to a low daily case count for Brazoria County on Thursday, officials said. Of the 37 new cases reported, 28 were from tests administered more than two weeks ago.
County spokeswoman Sharon Trower explained the main cause of delay in cases reported was “these cases did not have complete demographics, so we had to request information from the clinics where the specimens were collected and we had to wait for their response,” she said by email.
The county usually gets test data until 2 or 3 p.m., but the outage halted it before noon Thursday, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The inconsistent data doesn’t affect the county’s decision-making, however. Officials still recommend hygiene, wearing masks and not congregating in large groups.
“That has been the constant message and that will be a constant message moving forward,” Sebesta said. “We have no county orders in place. That’s a misconception out there.”
Any Brazoria County orders for masks and social distancing expired at the end of April, and anything still in place is from the state, he said.
The county hopes the data outage will be fixed before the start of today’s workday, Sebesta said.
The highest number of cases came from Pearland residents Thursday, with 16 of the 37. The next highest number of cases came from Alvin, with seven.
The remaining cities with cases Thursday had two or fewer. Angleton, Manvel, Lake Jackson, Clute, Freeport and Richwood each had two new cases. Brazoria and Sweeny each had one.
The most affected age group was people in their 20s with 10 new cases. That was followed by people in their 40s (6), then people in their 30s and 60s had five new cases each. There were three new cases among people in their 70s and adolescents, two in people in their 60s and 80 or older and one in a child younger than 10.
None of the new cases were associated with nursing homes, assisted living facilities, prisons or the county jail, Sebesta said.
To date, the county has had 9,930 cases of the novel coronavirus. The county reported 90 recoveries Thursday, continuing to widen the gap between active and recovered cases, of which there are 2,053 and 7,790, respectively, according to the county dashboard.
The death toll remains at 85 and there are two cases considered probable, meaning they are in people who are symptomatic and linked to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Information about recent death released
A Manvel man in his 30s became the youngest in the county announced to have died from COVID-19 when his death was announced Tuesday.
The man had two underlying health conditions, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said by email. She did not mention any specifics.
Free testing coming to Lake Jackson
State-run COVID-19 testing is coming to Lake Jackson on Tuesday, according to a flyer.
The testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. There will be on-site registration and the testing is open to anyone.
