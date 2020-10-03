ANGLETON — Saturday’s 21 recoveries were one of the lowest reports in more than a month and the first time since Sept. 1 newly confirmed confirmed cases outnumbered the recoveries.
County officials do not report recoveries on Sundays due to limited staffing on that day, Trower said.
Pearland led Saturday’s count of 24 newly diagnosed infections with eight cases followed by Lake Jackson and Angleton with four. Two each were residents from Alvin and Manvel and one each was from Brookside Village, Sweeny and Freeport.
Of those, six people were in their 40s, followed by three who were younger than 10, in their 70s and 20s each. Two adolescents and two residents in their 50s and 60s also tested positive.
Only two cases were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, Trower said in an email.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
No nursing home cases nor Brazoria County jail cases were reported.
To date, Brazoria County has seen 10,552 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 675 are active and 9,733 have recovered. There are nine probable cases, and there have been 135 fatalities.
The county does not account for cases within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.
Texas Health and Human Services reports 11,549 Brazoria County residents had tested positive — representing 1.5 percent of the state’s positive tests.
State officials also reported that 92.5 percent of the patients have made full recoveries fro the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
