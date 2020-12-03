ANGLETON — Local hospitals are preparing for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine as Brazoria County continues its December surge with 183 additional cases and four more deaths.
Four men were reported to have died of COVID-19 related causes — one each in their 70s from Freeport and Brazoria, one in his 60s from Alvin and one in his 40s from Angleton, Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
The additions bring the county’s death toll to 1.2 percent since the pandemic’s beginning in mid-March, according to county data.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that an “initial allotment of over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines” should be ready for distribution by the week of Dec. 14. The release also stated vaccines would go to healthcare workers, long-term care staff and EMS providers first.
The UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus is following local and federal agencies for updates.
“UTMB Health will be administering the vaccine in accordance with our state and federal guidelines regarding priority groups,” hospital spokeswoman Tonya Visor said in a statement. “Because the vaccine hasn’t been distributed yet, it’s difficult to address the mid-December dates — although we certainly hope that will be the case.”
Of the county’s fourth-highest report during the pandemic, Pearland totaled 36 new infections, Alvin had 24, then Lake Jackson with 18 and 13 from Angleton. Clute had nine new cases, five each came from Brazoria, Iowa Colony, Richwood and Danbury, four were from Manvel, two each were from Freeport and Sweeny, and Bailey’s Prairie, Liverpool, Surfside and Oyster Creek each had one.
Residents in their 30s were the most-affected age group, accounting for 25 people, followed by 21 cases among people in their 50s, 19 adolescents, 18 in their 20s, 17 in their 40s, 15 in their 60s and 11 children younger than 10. Six residents in their 70s and five people older than 80 also tested positive for COVID-19.
Thursday’s cases included one resident from Pearland’s Tuscany Village Nursing Home and two employees from the Country Village Care Nursing Home in Angleton. One case transferred out of county jurisdiction and 23 were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, county officials said.
County officials also reported 71 residents had recovered.
Sunday’s additions bump up the county totals to 14,547 reported cases, of which 1,869 are active and 437 are probable. There have been 12,068 recoveries and 177 fatalities.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
